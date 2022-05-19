James Tavernier says 'devastated' Rangers determined to lift Scottish Cup as consolation for Europa League heartbreak

Rangers captain James Tavernier says his "devastated" team-mates will use their Europa League hurt as motivation in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

The Ibrox side dared to dream of victory in the final in Seville after Joe Aribo gave them the lead against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Rafael Santos Borre equalised to take the game into extra time and a penalty shootout, where Aaron Ramsey's miss proved the difference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Tavernier says Rangers will be motivated to lift the Scottish Cup

Tavernier said it was a tough way to lose the final.

"Devastated," he said. "Just devastated at the way the game unfolded.

"We took the lead, you know, we conceded a goal which we should've done better on. Obviously the keeper makes a fantastic save with Ryan (Kent) towards the end and obviously saves the penalty.

"But, you know devastated is the word but I'm also proud of every single one that is associated with Rangers.

"Every single one of those players that's in the dressing room, the journey that we've been on, the fans that have followed us from everywhere.

"You know, our dream tonight was to make everyone proud, we obviously didn't push it over the line but the effort that the boys put in I couldn't be more proud of."

Image: Rangers players console Aaron Ramsey after his penalty miss

Rangers now have just two days to prepare for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park - their last remaining chance of silverware this season.

And Tavernier insists they will use their Europa League disappointment as motivation at the national stadium.

"We've got to carry on, keep pushing ourselves and better ourselves," he said.

"We want to be in these finals again. We want to pushing for these kind of games, and we'll use this as fuel for next season and obviously for this weekend.

"I know every single one of those lads will give 110% when it comes to the weekend. We want to pick that trophy up."