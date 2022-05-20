Oli McBurnie was accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night following footage that has circulated online; police say a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on bail

Oli McBurnie: Man arrested as part of a police probe into incident involving Sheffield United striker

A man has been arrested as part of a police probe into video footage circulating online involving Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

McBurnie has been accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Footage emerged on Wednesday of McBurnie appearing to tangle with a fan on the pitch as he lay on the floor.

A 25-year-old man presented himself to police on Thursday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of assault, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed. He has since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect.

"As our investigation continues we would like to speak any other witnesses who have not yet come forward."

The FA is aware of the footage involving McBurnie and is looking into it.