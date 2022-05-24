Former New Zealand captain Rebecca Smith to help improve officiating in women's game

Refereeing body to bring in Champions League winner; player perspective added to coaching officials; Smith's appointment one of a number this year to the team responsible for officiating the professional women's game
Tuesday 24 May 2022 17:16, UK
Former New Zealand captain Rebecca Smith will join the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) as the organisation aims to improve the standard of officiating in the women’s game.
Smith, who won the Champions League with Wolfsburg in 2013 and skippered New Zealand at the 2011 World Cup, has agreed to join the body's Women's Select Group Coaching Team which is responsible for improving the development of referees in the Women's Super League and the Championship.
The calibre of refereeing has been a contentious issue in the WSL with various incidents in some of the bigger matches capturing the ire of coaches, players and fans this season.
The PGMOL brought in Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, the first woman to referee in Germany's Bundesliga, to oversee the improvement of officiating in the game and increase support and training for those taking charge of matches. Smith's appointment is one of a number this year to the team responsible for officiating the professional women's game.
Smith, who played at club level in Sweden, Australia and Germany as well as at two World Cups with New Zealand, brings a player perspective to the coaching of officials, something the PGMOL are keen to tap into.
The former defender also brings experience as a football administrator having formerly managed women's competitions for FIFA.
Smith will start her new role in the summer.