Kylian Mbappe: Ligue 1 chairman hits out at LaLiga president Javier Tebas for complaining over striker's new PSG contract

The chairman of the French top-flight has hit out at LaLiga president Javier Tebas for describing Kylian Mbappe's new Paris Saint-Germain contract as "an insult to football" - by branding his complaints as "disrespectful smears".

Mbappe signed a new three-year contract at PSG earlier this month, thereby rejecting an approach from Spanish side Real Madrid, who were preparing to offer the French World Cup winner a package that totalled an investment of £300m.

The 22-year-old's new contract at the French club prompted a furious response from La Liga and their president Tebas, who announced last week they are filing a complaint to UEFA, tax authorities in France and the European Union over PSG's "non-compliance with UEFA's financial fair play".

Now French football chief Vincent Labrune, president of the French Professional League (LFP), has issued a fierce attack on Tebas' argument, in which he also hit out at the recent actions of Spanish super-clubs Real and Barcelona.

"Two our your clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - have broken a multitude of records in the past decade," an extract of the letter read. "In terms of transfer fees, these two clubs have broken the world record six times. In terms of player salaries, Real Madrid currently has two of the highest-paid players in the world sat on their bench.

Image: Mbappe will stay at PSG instead of joining Real Madrid, who offered him a contract

"In terms of debt, Barcelona is reported to have a debt level of €1.5billion, and this is despite the European Court of Justice finding that Real Madrid and Barcelona benefited from legal state aid.

"The fact that you publicly and repeatedly take this position against Ligue 1 on this topic and denigrate our league and our clubs is both unacceptable and manifestly false.

"It is also not lost on anyone that the pinnacle of competitive imbalance was the recent breakaway European Super League - founded and still maintained by your two clubs."

Labrune also referenced the fact that former Spanish-based players Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos both left La Liga last summer, thereby joining Mbappe in choosing France over Tebas' league.

Image: PSG have signed several top talents in recent seasons, including Lionel Messi (far right) and Sergio Ramos (second right) from La Liga

The French football chief condemned Tebas' reaction to Messi and Ramos leaving and says his own country's top-flight would have never disrespected departing players in that manner.

The letter continued: "When Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and others left your league - by choice - last year, rather than acknowledging their greatest (which you had weeks prior to their departure) you commented on their age and brandished our league as being 'like the league of legends given the age of the players'.

"Now your disrespectful smears seem to be directed towards Kylian Mbappe who is widely acknowledged to be one of the world's greatest players and simply didn't join your league, by choice, despite having received a similar offer. Unlike you, Ligue 1 lauds and promotes players both in our league and across Europe - including those in your league."