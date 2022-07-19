Championship kits: New strips for 2022/23 season

Coventry City, Rotherham United, Stoke City and Watford the first four Championship clubs to release details of their kits for the 2022/23 Sky Bet EFL season
Tuesday 19 July 2022 08:59, UK
The 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season was wrapped up on May 29, when Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in the play-off final to reach the Premier League - but the focus has already begun to shift towards 2022/23.
Several second tier clubs have already either revealed their kits for the new campaign or announced when they will launch the new strips for fans to purchase.
We have collated what has been released so far; take a look below and see what you think of this year's efforts...
To follow...
To follow...
To follow...