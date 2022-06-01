Jordan Pickford welcomes England competition as run-up to World Cup 2022 approaches

Jordan Pickford has said he welcomes and "enjoys" the challenge of being pushed for England's No 1 spot by the likes of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has established himself as No 1 at the Emirates ahead of Bernd Leno but Pickford has retained the role of England's first-choice goalkeeper, a position he has held almost constantly since he made his debut for the Three Lions in 2017.

Pickford's international form has at times contrasted with his performances for club side Everton, but England boss Gareth Southgate has kept faith in the 28-year-old regardless. Indeed, barring a surprise turn over the coming months, he looks likely to retain his position when England kick-off their World Cup campaign in Qatar in November.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener with Hungary, Pickford said: "There's always going to be debate and someone challenging you for your position. It's about performing for club and country, but you always want to be getting pushed. I enjoy those challenges, it strives me on to be number one for England for longer.

England manager Gareth Southgate explains why he believes James Justin is ready for his first England senior call-up.

"You want other people playing well and pushing, when we train together we're pushing each other to get better and when you've got three lads training at their best, it's working well.

"[Ramsdale's] had a really good season, his first season at Arsenal, he's been unbelievable. But for me, it's about concentrating on myself, I know I've got to be at my best every day because you know you're going to have that competition every day with England and Everton too. You've got to keep pushing yourself and setting yourself targets to get better and better.

"Aaron is a great lad, we get on really well and it's the same with Popey too, so we've got a good group together.

"I think since I've been in the system with England, there's always been good competition. I was here with Joe Hart and Jack Butland in my first camp, there's always good competition and there always will be, but Ramsdale and Pope have both had very good seasons and it's good competition for me."

England reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2019 but finished third out of their four-team group last year. This time around, the Three Lions will face Germany, Euro 2020 winners Italy and Hungary in their League A group, with the winner going on to reach the final four again.

England's busy June June 4 - Hungary (a)

- Hungary (a) June 7 - Germany (a)

- Germany (a) June 11 - Italy (h - behind closed doors)

- Italy (h - behind closed doors) June 14 - Hungary (h)

Southgate's side will face all of their group opponents, including two games against Hungary, in a bumper 10-day schedule from June 4-14, with only two more competitive internationals to follow in September before the England boss names his side for Qatar.

Pickford, whose shoot-out penalty helped England to a third-place finish in that inaugural version of the competition, said the magnitude of the games they will face before the World Cup can only provide a positive in their preparations.

"We all know our ambitions for the World Cup," he said. "But these next four games are very competitive games and it's something we want to win really - it's a competition. I know it's only a new competition, but you're playing against the best teams and it's better than playing in friendly matches, going to Munich in a full stadium."

Bowen: Call-up means everything

Ahead of England's fixture against Germany, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen says that his call up is 'everything you dream of'.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a new addition in the camp for the quadruple-header and told reporters ahead of Saturday's game with Hungary it meant "everything" to earn a first England call-up.

The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals this season before being rewarded with a place in Southgate's squad.

"It is everything," he said. "It is everything you dream of when you're growing up and to get the call, obviously is an honour and a privilege."

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

"Of course, I have thought about it," he added. "For me, it is not about just to come and then go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament."