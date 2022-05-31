Man Utd's Erik ten Hag watching Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea and considers making a move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is watching Mason Mount's contractual situation at Chelsea carefully as he considers a shock move for the England midfielder.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all in the market for Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Arsenal and Chelsea are the chief competitors for Everton striker Richarlison, who recently said he was considering his Goodison Park future.

Inter Milan are prepared to offer Stefan de Vrij as part of a deal to bring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club, according to reports in Italy.

Manchester United and Arsenal could be among the sides readying an offer for midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who will be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer.

West Ham are set to complete their permanent £7.6m move for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Brentford hope to add Denmark international defender Rasmus Kristensen to their squad in a £10m deal from RB Salzburg this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly made "discreet" offers to Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid interest from Manchester United.

Image: Newspaper reports claim Mason Mount's contract talks at Chelsea have stalled

THE TIMES

UEFA has continued to employ an ethics and disciplinary inspector despite discovering that he had been reprimanded for placing thousands of bets on matches, including some on his own national team to lose.

Frenkie de Jong has dealt Manchester United a summer transfer setback by saying he wants to stay with Barcelona.

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Raheem Sterling, who will talk with Manchester City bosses about his future at the club after England's Nations League matches in June.

Tottenham's signing of Ivan Perisic will not stop them going after Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic.

Durham bowler Matthew Potts is set to make his England debut in the first Test against New Zealand this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jason McAteer has admitted he feared another Hillsborough was unfolding before his eyes when his family was caught up in the pre-Champions League final chaos at the Stade de France.

Tottenham will fight Nottingham Forest for the signature of £15m-rated Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has set her sights on competing for the USA at the Olympic Games.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have been told they will need to find £54m to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Leeds United hope having Jesse Marsch as their manager will give them an advantage as they look to sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from Marsch's former employers Red Bull Salzburg.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba should the Gunners decide not to add him to their first-team plans.

Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte this summer according to a report in Italy.

Image: Aymeric Laporte lifted his fourth Premier League trophy with Manchester City this season

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are ready to renew their interest in Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest and could use the Catalan club's interest in Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to get a deal over the line as they will need to make significant room for those players on their wage bill.

Lionel Messi has said he was unable to run at full speed for six weeks because of the impact of contracting Covid-19 on his lungs back in January.

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has passed his UEFA 'A' coaching licence after working for his badge in Belgium.

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt is set to be unveiled as the next manager of ADO Den Haag later in the week.

DAILY STAR

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is reported to be keen on a move to Manchester United and be part of the Erik ten Hag revolution.

Boxing icon Eric "Butterbean" Esch has revealed he is in the best shape of his life and called out Jake Paul as he plots one final bout at the age of 55.

DAILY RECORD

Livingston star Alan Forrest is set to choose a move to Hearts over Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United.

Leeds United face competition from Manchester City and Tottenham for highly-prized Celtic and Scotland U17 international goalkeeper Rory Mahady.