Nottingham Forest's play-off final win breaks record as most-watched EFL game on Sky Sports

Sky Sports customers were treated to another breathtaking weekend of live sport, leading to record viewing across a number of Sky Sports channels thanks to the Championship play-off final, Monaco Grand Prix, and a dramatic Indy 500.

The culmination of the Championship, which saw Nottingham Forest overcome Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday, was the most-watched EFL game on record for Sky Sports.

An average in-home audience of 1.75m viewers, peaking at 2.24m, tuned in to see Forest secure their return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

Sunday's rain-soaked Monaco Grand Prix was the first European race to receive a 2m+ audience on Sky Sports F1 with average of 2.01m (peaking at 2.25m). The qualifying session averaged 1.03m (1.17m peak) making it the most-watched Monaco qualification on record for Sky Sports since the broadcaster first showed the sport in 2012.

Meanwhile, an average of 231k viewers (372k peak) tuned into the live action from Indianapolis on Sunday for the Indy 500, which saw former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson take the title of champion after surviving a two-lap shootout with challenger Pato O'Ward. This is the most-watched Indy Car race on record for Sky.