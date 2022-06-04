Emerson Royal: Tottenham defender unhurt after police officer intervenes during attempted armed robbery

Emerson Royal was in his native Brazil when he was targeted by a man with a gun who demanded his belongings; Spurs defender says an "angel" police officer "risked his own life to save mine" when he exchanged fire with the armed robber; Emerson escaped unhurt from the incident

Emerson Royal was a regular for Spurs in his first season at the club

Emerson Royal says a police officer "risked his own life to save mine" after the Tottenham defender was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in his native Brazil.

Emerson, who is currently on holiday in Brazil following the culmination of the 2021/22 season, says he was with family and friends in the Sao Paulo area when he was targeted by a man who drew a gun and demanded his belongings.

The right-back said the police officer, who Emerson had been taking photographs with outside a nightclub shortly before the incident, then intervened.

Brazilian police say the officer followed the armed man and exchanged fire with him. Emerson escaped unhurt from the incident.

Taking to Instagram, Emerson described the police officer as an "angel".

The 23-year-old - who has six caps for Brazil - has just completed his first season with Spurs after signing from Barcelona last summer.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions as the north London side rallied from a poor start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo - who was sacked in November - to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League under Antonio Conte.