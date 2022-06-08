Sport4Peace Fund: Jamie Carragher, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil supporting initiative to help in Ukraine and beyond

Jamie Carragher, Petr Cech and Mesut Ozil are among the sports stars supporting the #Sport4Peace fund to help those in Ukraine and beyond.

Inspired by former Ukraine captain Andriy Shevchenko, Sport4Peace will be auctioning "money can't buy experiences", donated from the wide world of sport with the aim to raise over £2m to help alleviate those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Shevchenko will be hosting a fundraising event alongside a host of well-known sporting names on June 8 in the Long Room at Lord's, although the auction is open to anyone around the world.

Auction prizes include playing your own match at Wembley, VIP experiences at the Doha Grand Prix 2023 and for next season's Champions League, a private box for Barbarians vs All Blacks as well as tickets to see Coldplay and Ed Sheeran live at Wembley.

People from the world of sport including Carragher, Cech, Ozil, Gary Lineker, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Strauss, John Terry and many more are putting their time, effort and money behind the Sport4Peace initiative - creating the largest most inclusive sporting experience auction of its type in the UK, an auction which anyone can be part of by visiting https://linktr.ee/sport4peace.

Image: Andriy Shevchenko will host an event at Lord's to help raise money for the people affected by the Ukraine war

The proceeds will be split between Man City player Oleksandr Zinchenko's Football for Ukraine charity, UN World Food Programme, UNICEF and Laureus Sport for Good. All donations will have an immediate impact, providing food, shelter and safety for millions of people in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kelly Cates from his Kyiv home, Shevchenko said: "I can see sad faces, but the people have a good spirit…(we've) always had a fighting spirit and have a belief that slowly slowly we can begin to have a normal life again. There are sirens for missile attacks, which is scary, but this is the situation we're in.

"You can see clearly when you donate where the money goes…we're going to go and buy machines for hospitals, help with infrastructure to rebuild buildings and bridges to reunite areas so people can travel."

Carragher commented: "It's very easy to feel helpless when situations like the war in Ukraine are happening hundreds of miles away, but by uniting as fans of all sports and pledging what you can, we can all make a huge and immediate difference."

Lineker also added: "Whatever your sporting interest, Sport4Peace gives you the perfect opportunity to support those in need in Ukraine and the surrounding areas, whether that is donating what you can, placing a bid on the incredible auction prizes or simply sharing the Sport4Peace message, everything helps."