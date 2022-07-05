Premier League footballer released on bail after re-arrested on suspicion of two additional rape incidents

A Premier League footballer has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape on July 4 and re-arrested on two further suspicions of rape against another woman

The Premier League footballer arrested in north London on suspicion of rape has been further arrested on suspicion of two more incidents of rape against a different woman today, and subsequently released on bail.

The player was initially arrested on Monday in Barnet and remained in custody on Tuesday, where the subsequent arrest took place, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed until next month and enquiries remain ongoing.

An updated statement from the force issued to Sky Sports News reads: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On 4 July, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."