Kick It Out: Anti-discrimination body to support new sports as part of updated brand and 'refreshed vision'

Kick It Out has launched a new brand and "refreshed vision" that includes a focus on supporting sports other than football in the fight against discrimination.

Kick It Out - which agreed a three-year partnership with Sky in 2021 - was established in 1993 and predominantly worked within football, but began an exploratory partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board in January.

The organisation will now look at expanding its remit, provided the sports in question are funded independently from football.

As part of its new vision, Kick It Out has committed to:

Supporting words with action, providing long-term solutions and tangible acts

Challenging ignorance and inequality and providing a voice for any individual or organisation

Educating, informing and directing its audience and giving them tools for change

Mobilising and empowering its allies so its message becomes theirs

Confronting all issues, from the dressing room to the boardroom

Kick It Out says its new strategy will focus on three "key pillars of activity", which it describes as:

Amplifying unheard voices, leading thinking and advocating for change

Creating understanding and building knowledge

Inspiring opportunity and connecting it with unseen talent

The anti-discrimination body says its work will include establishing working groups to focus on specific issues, such as Anti-Semitism and the representation of the LGBTQ+ community, continuing to lead football's response to online abuse, and upscaling fan educations programmes that provide rehabilitative sessions for those found guilty of discriminatory abuse.

Kick It Out has also launched a new logo. It says the image is in the shape of a football - its original sport - but also references a club badge design as it wants "supporters to wear the Kick It Out logo with pride".

Sanjay Bhandari, Kick It Out's chair, said: "Our heritage is tackling racism in football, but our scope for the future is to expand our remit to create more inclusive cultures in other sports and tackle every form of discrimination.

"Today, we run education programmes for academy players, parents and fans and we will be developing our education offering even further in the coming months.

"We will continue to campaign to make sure football is always welcoming to everyone. We remain committed to supporting people from under-represented and minority communities to make a career in football and thrive, and we will continue to call out discrimination wherever it happens - from your local park, to the Premier League, to your social feed."

Tony Burnett, Kick It Out's chief executive, added: "Our new visual identity is focused on being bold and energetic, and easier to adopt and utilise across different channels, activations and other sports. This, alongside our updated vision, will help us better reach our target audiences and execute our strategy.

"We also want to say thank you to the Sky Creative Agency; as part of our ongoing partnership with Sky, they have helped execute our new brand identity and bring our creative vision to life.

"We all know Kick It Out shouldn't have to exist. Our biggest hope is that one day football and other sports will no longer need us. But right now we're here to put an end to every form of discrimination. We won't stop until it stops."