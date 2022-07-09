Rabbi Matondo: Rangers closing in on a deal to sign Schalke and Wales winger

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo.

The Welsh international - who had spells at Cardiff City and Manchester City as a youngster - joined the Bundesliga side in 2019 for around £11m.

He spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cercle Brugge recently and was wanted by several clubs, however, Rangers will now hope to conclude a deal for the 21-year-old.

He would become the fourth arrival at Ibrox after Antonio Colak, John Souttar and international teammate Tom Lawrence with Rangers hopeful of making further additions to their squad over the course of the transfer window.

Rangers complete Lawrence deal

Image: Rangers have announced the signing of Tom Lawrence

The news comes a day after Rangers completed the signing of forward Lawrence from Derby County subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old spent the last five seasons with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 35 goals and providing 25 assists in over 180 appearances for the Rams.

Lawrence, who is capped 23 times for Wales, said: "I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I'm excited to get started.

"The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fan base and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox."

Colak eager to repay faith in him

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers signing Antonio Colak discusses his move to Ibrox and what he will bring to the club.

New Rangers striker Antonio Colak tells Sky Sports:

"It's an amazing feeling being a Rangers player. I was just waiting to sign the papers to get going to see the team and the staff around the club. I've received many nice messages.

"This is what I'm here for. I've been waiting to get out onto the pitch and to get into as good a shape as possible. For a first day, it's been a really nice experience.

"I want to fight and give 100 per cent on the pitch and be successful with the team by scoring goals. The manager has told me about his style and how he wants to play.

"He says I can fit into the team and I have a real trust in him. I just want to show what he expects from me and achieve my personal targets.

"Everyone tells me about the experience of playing as a home player at Ibrox and I can't wait to see it. I want to give the fans all my energy back. I feel we're going to have a good time."