Former Liverpool chairman David Moores dies aged 76

Moores served as Liverpool chairman for 16 years from 1991 and became honorary life president after selling his majority stake in the club in 2007.

Former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores has died at the age of 76.

Moores served as Liverpool chairman from 1991 to 2007, and became honorary life president after selling his majority stake in the club in 2007.

Liverpool won 10 major trophies during his 16-year tenure, including the Champions League in 2005.

