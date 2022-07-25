Alfredo Morelos: Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopeful striker will agree new deal

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is 'very positive' about signing a new deal at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old Colombia international is into the final year of his current contract and there has been attention from clubs across Europe, although no official offers have been made.

Van Bronckhorst is hopeful Morelos will commit his future to the club he joined in 2017.

"Alfredo is very positive about a new contract. We are doing our very best to get a new deal agreed with Morelos and we hope to have that sorted out in the coming weeks," the Rangers boss told Sky Sports News.

"He's sharper and sharper. We're monitoring his development over the next couple of weeks. When he's fit, he is one option for me. Up front as well we all know his qualities. I'd rather have him back. He has been working very hard."

Morelos has been out of action since April after surgery on a thigh injury suffered during international duty with Colombia.

He was involved in Rangers' open training day at Ibrox on Monday, taking part in some ball-work drills on the pitch at Ibrox in the special session for supporters.

With Kemar Roofe also struggling for fitness, Van Bronckhorst turned to new signing Antonio Colak, who started both friendly matches against Spurs and West Ham.

Boyd: Rangers don't need to sell Morelos

Kris Boyd insists Rangers are in a strong position with Alfredo Morelos, insisting there is no need to be pushed into letting the striker go.

"It has been every single transfer window since he has arrived that he is basically going to leave.

"There will be a day that he does.

"Right now I think Rangers are in a good position. It is not a case that they have to sell. There is room there to go and negotiate with teams.

"I've said it before, every player has a price tag. If someone wants to meet that valuation then I'm sure Rangers will speak about it.

"As it stands, he is a Rangers player."

