Terry Neill: Former Arsenal manager and captain dies aged 80

Terry Neill became Arsenal's youngest-ever captain at 20 and went on to score 10 goals in 275 first-team appearances; he returned to Arsenal as manager in 1976 - aged 34 - and famously led the club to three successive FA Cup finals, winning the competition in 1979

Former Arsenal manager and captain Terry Neill has died aged 80.

The midfielder, who scored 10 goals in 275 first-team appearances for Arsenal, became the club's youngest-ever captain at the age of 20 when former manager Billy Wright handed him the armband in 1962.

Neill also captained Northern Ireland and won 44 caps while representing his country.

Having spent two years in charge of Tottenham after finishing his playing career with Hull, Neill returned to Arsenal as manager at the age of 34 in 1976.

Neill took Arsenal to three successive FA Cup finals - winning the trophy in 1979 against Manchester United - and reached the 1980 European Cup Winners Cup final, losing to Valencia on penalties.

Arsenal issued a statement, which read: "Terry Neill's status as both club captain and manager made him a major influence on 20th-century Arsenal.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"His fantastic contribution - and indeed his character - will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club.

"His larger-than-life character and willingness to talk football with everyone always made him a well-liked figure at the club on matchdays.

"Our thoughts are with Terry's family and close friends at this difficult time."