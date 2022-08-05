Martin Tyler's apology

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has issued an apology for comments made during a BBC interview on Friday morning.

Martin said: "This morning while discussing various crises facing football 30 years ago, I referred to some examples including the Hillsborough disaster and also controversy over hooliganism at matches. These are two separate issues. There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism - I know that, and I was not implying that there was.

"I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding."