Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena

Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.

The news comes after pictures emerged on social media earlier this week that showed a dry, patchy surface, with the stadium having been used for concerts over the summer and rugby 7s matches in the Commonwealth Games last weekend.

A statement released by the club read: "Coventry City are extremely disappointed to confirm that Sunday's game against Rotherham United has been postponed.

"Following an inspection by a senior match official on Saturday, the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been deemed unsafe and unplayable.

"This follows an inspection that took place on Friday by the EFL and a local referee, which was also attended by Manager Mark Robins and Chief Executive Dave Boddy.

"We are very frustrated that the pitch at the Arena is not up to standard, and share the huge disappointment that fans, players and staff will feel that our opening home game has been postponed under these circumstances.

"Promised investment by the Arena into a new pitch has unfortunately not materialised over the Summer, which has been compounded by concerts on the pitch and then a huge amount of use at the Commonwealth Games last weekend.

"We appreciate the efforts in difficult circumstances that have been made by the Grounds Staff who work for the Arena."

Coventry's chief executive Dave Boddy added: "We are extremely disappointed at this postponement due to the condition of the pitch.

"It has been deemed unplayable and unsafe by the inspecting official and, having seen it myself, I can understand this decision.

"Last season the condition of the pitch was highlighted as a concern and we expected that this would be addressed by Wasps and the Arena, who are responsible for the pitch, over the Summer - sadly this has not been the case, and this is the result of that, plus the large amount of use at the Commonwealth Games last week."

A new date is yet to be announced, while the club confirmed it will keep fans updated with regards to the Carabao Cup first round clash at home to Bristol City, which is scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday night.