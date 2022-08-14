Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool will win without conceding vs Crystal Palace

After their flimsy performance at Fulham, Jurgen Klopp will get a reaction out of Liverpool when they face Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, says Jones Knows.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If Liverpool bring the same lack of zip, physicality, desire and pressing to the table in their 2-2 draw with Fulham, then those taking the 1/4 with Sky Bet on a home win could be about to go through some financial pain.

A team that usually averaged 19.1 shots per game in the Premier League over the past year and that registers an expected goals figure of 2.50 fell way short of their usual standards, posting just 11 shots and an xG of 1.23. They also recorded the lowest distance run by any team last weekend and were outrun by Fulham by a margin of just under 7km - only Aston Villa (7km) and Wolves (8.6km) were outrun by a greater distance on the opening weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will have been privately fuming and embarrassed by those numbers.

That makes this absolutely terrible timing for Crystal Palace to head to Anfield. A reaction is expected.

Despite beginning their season with defeat against Arsenal, there were encouraging signs for Patrick Vieira's side in their approach play but I'm yet to truly be convinced they will score enough goals to seriously make any inroads into the top eight this season.

The Reds have conceded just four goals in their last 14 Premier League home games and a fourth straight win without conceding at home to Palace is expected (4/5 with Sky Bet).

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0