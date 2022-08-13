EFL goals and round-up: QPR keeper nets late equaliser; Norwich beaten

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng scored a stoppage time equaliser to force a 2-2 draw at Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship.

Dieng headed home deep into time added on to complete a remarkable comeback by Michael Beale's team.

Sunderland were 2-0 up and coasting to the win after first half goals from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

But Ilias Chair got Rangers back in it in the 87th minute and five minutes later, Chair's cross was incredibly converted by Dieng, who then made an incredible stop at the other end.

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng scores a stoppage time header to earn his side a point at Sunderland.

Rotherham enjoyed a stellar afternoon as they hammered Reading 4-0 at the New York Stadium.

The Millers blew Paul Ince's side away in the first half, racing into a 3-0 lead after only 18 minutes and adding a fourth before the break.

Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley had an afternoon to forget as, after Richard Wood headed the hosts in front, he allowed Conor Washington to score from an acute angle, then let Jamie Lindsay's weak shot through his hands before being beaten to the ball by Chiedozie Ogbene, who finished into an empty net.

Millwall came from two goals down to beat Coventry 3-2.

The Sky Blues were in dreamland after just 28 minutes as Kyle McFadzean and Matty Godden put them 2-0 up.

Jake Cooper's goal before half-time proved pivotal as it gave the Lions something to cling on to and they quickly levelled after the restart through George Honeyman.

Gustavo Hamer was sent off for Coventry and then George Saville's 85th-minute goal won it for the hosts.

Norwich are experiencing a difficult start to their season following their relegation from the Premier League as they lost 2-1 at Hull, who climbed to third.

Oscar Estupinan scored twice, once in either half, to extend the Tigers' unbeaten start to the campaign, despite Marcelino Nunez's free-kick as a consolation for the Canaries, who sit bottom after three games.

Huddersfield earned their first points of the season after they beat Stoke 3-1.

Lee Nicholls' penalty save from Lewis Baker in the first half proved pivotal as Yuta Nakayama headed the Terriers in front before the break.

Baker made amends for his spot-kick miss as he levelled after the restart but late goals from Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes gave Danny Schofield his first win as Terriers manager.

Swansea got their first win of the campaign as they beat Blackpool 1-0.

After Andy Fisher saved Jerry Yates' penalty early in the second half, Olivier Ntcham scored in the final 10 minutes to get the Swans up and running for the campaign.

Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game to condemn Birmingham to a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff, Brad Potts' only goal of the game was enough for Preston to beat Luton 1-0 while Wigan and Bristol City drew 1-1.

Sky Bet League One

Burton were denied their first win of the season after a remarkable comeback from Accrington saw them draw 4-4 in an eight-goal thriller at the Wham Stadium in League One.

A hat-trick from Davis Keillor-Dunn was not enough for the Brewers as Rosaire Longelo struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Stanley.

Keillor-Dunn scored two goals in the first half and one early in the second to give Burton a 3-0 lead, but Accrington continued to threaten with Joe Pritchard quickly pulling one back just minutes before Sean McConville added their second.

The Brewers thought they had managed to see out the game when Gassan Ahadme made it 4-2, but Josh Woods and Longelo both scored late on to steal a point.

Ipswich made it back-to-back wins to go top of the league with a 3-0 win against bottom side MK Dons.

They took an early lead through Wes Burns in the fifth minute and goals from Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin saw the Tractor Boys go top on goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday sit behind them in second, also on seven points, after Tyreeq Bakinson found a late goal to beat Charlton 1-0.

John Marquis scored the only goal of the game as Bristol Rovers made it back-to-back wins with a 1-0 victory against Oxford to move up to third in the table.

Peterborough dropped down into fourth after they were handed their first league defeat by Plymouth, who won 2-0.

Finn Azaz put Plymouth ahead in the first half before Ryan Hardie scored from the penalty spot for the Pilgrims to move fifth.

Cambridge left it late to come from behind to beat newly-promoted Exeter 2-1 and move up into the play-off positions.

Jevani Brown put Exeter ahead just before half-time but Sam Smith levelled 15 minutes into the second half and Paul Digby found the winner for the U's two minutes from time, heading home from close-range.

Derby managed to hold on to beat Barnsley 2-1 and earn their second win of the season.

The Rams took the lead through an unfortunate Conor McCarthy own goal eight minutes in before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing doubled their lead with his first goal for the club.

Barnsley pulled one back after the break through Josh Benson but Derby managed to clinch maximum points.

Colby Bishop netted in each half to help Portsmouth earn their first win of the season as they beat Cheltenham 2-0.

Shrewsbury also picked up their first three points of the season after a late penalty from Luke Leahy saw the Shrews win 2-1 against Wycombe.

The Chairboys took the lead through Garath McCleary six minutes after half-time but their lead was short-lived when Matthew Pennington equalised for the Shrews before Leahy added their second from the spot.

Fleetwood came from behind to snatch a point in a Lancashire derby clash against Morecambe, which finished 1-1.

Arthur Gnahoua put the Shrimps ahead but Danny Andrew levelled just seven minutes from time, and the game ended with Paddy Lane being dismissed with a straight red card for a tackle on Shane McLoughlin.

Lincoln and Forest Green also shared the spoils after Connor Wickham scored on his Rovers debut to cancel out Baily Cargill's own goal.

Port Vale were unable to capitalise as they drew 0-0 with 10-man Bolton after Ricardo Almeida Santos was sent off 37 minutes in for his second bookable offence.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient beat Mansfield 1-0 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new Sky Bet League Two season.

The Stags had the chance to take an early lead from the penalty spot after just two minutes, but Stephen McLaughlin saw his spot-kick saved.

Orient broke the deadlock just after the hour through Charlie Kelman, which proved enough to secure a third straight win for Richie Wellens' side.

Walsall sit second after Danny Rose's stoppage time goal earned Stevenage a 1-1 draw at Banks's Stadium.

The Saddlers, who had also won their opening two league games, went ahead in the 13th minute through Danny Johnson.

That looked to have been enough, only for substitute Rose to snatch an equaliser in the 10th minute of added time to leave Stevenage still unbeaten in fifth.

Salford are also on seven points after beating 10-man Crewe 3-0 with a brace from Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Conor McAleny gave Salford a 17th-minute lead before the visitors saw striker Bassala Sambou shown a straight red card following a clash with Theo Vassell just after the half-hour.

Salford made their advantage count as Thomas-Asante struck twice in the space of three minutes early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt.

Northampton picked up their second league win after beating Hartlepool 2-1.

Tyler Magloire headed the Cobblers in front after 31 minutes, with Josh Umerah nodding in Hartlepool's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Northampton, though, were back ahead just before the hour through midfielder Louis Appere.

Barrow suffered a first league defeat after losing 1-0 at Sutton, where substitute Tope Fadahunsi broke the deadlock with 11 minutes left.

Bradford secured their first league win by beating 10-man Newport 2-0.

Richard Smallwood put Bradford ahead in the seventh minute.

In first half stoppage time, County had defender Declan Drysdale sent off for hauling down Harry Chapman who was through on goal and the Bradford midfielder struck a second goal in the 53rd minute.

At the other end of the table, Rochdale sit bottom following a third straight defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Grimsby, for whom defender Luke Waterfall headed in a stoppage-time winner at Spotland.

Doncaster struck twice in the final three minutes to fight back and draw 2-2 at AFC Wimbledon.

Dons substitute Nathan Young-Coombes made an instant impact from the bench when he broke the deadlock in the 76th minute and then looked to have sealed the points when making it 2-0 with just six minutes to go.

However, Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe set up a tense finale with a 20-yard strike and defender Ro-Shaun Williams nodded in from a corner in the fifth minute of added time.

Carlisle and Swindon drew 1-1 at Brunton Park.

Jacob Wakeling put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, but Kristian Dennis hauled Carlisle level just before the break.

A second-half header from Kyle Wootton gave Stockport a 1-0 home win over Colchester, while Harrogate and Crawley drew 0-0.

Tranmere saw off Gillingham 3-0 at Prenton Park.

Elliott Nevitt put Rovers ahead in the 18th minute, with defender Ethan Bristow adding another midway through the second half.

Josh Dacres-Cogley wrapped up the points when he scored Tranmere's third with 15 minutes left.