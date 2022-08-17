 Skip to content

James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension

James Tavernier has been at Rangers since 2015, making 353 appearances and scoring 85 goals; the 30-year-old right-back as committed to a new deal which will take him well into his thirties; Tavernier said: "I can't wait to see what the coming years have to bring"

Wednesday 17 August 2022 17:23, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 09: Rangers&#39; James Tavernier celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round match between Rangers and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium, on August 09, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: James Tavernier has committed to a new deal at Rangers which will take him well into his 30s

James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers.

The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back.

Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well into his 30s, said: "I just want to spend more years here and have that security.

Rangers captain James Tavernier scored a great free-kick on the opening weekend of the season

"It is such a great place to play football and I can't wait to see what the coming years have to bring.

"I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line."

Tavernier is the last remaining player from the club's days in the lower divisions of Scottish football, winning Championship and Petrofac Cup titles.

After two years in the top flight, Tavernier was named as permanent captain of the club in the summer of 2018 under Steven Gerrard.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pleased with the news Rangers captain James Tavernier is set to commit his future to the club

He lifted title number 55 in 2021 before also adding the Scottish Cup to his collection last season.

Tavernier is one of just four Rangers captains to lead his team into a European final with the club having reached the Europa League final in Seville in May.

