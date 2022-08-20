EFL goals and round-up: West Brom; Sunderland win

Blackpool bounced back to earn a point against Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship in a feisty Lancashire derby that saw six goals and two dismissals late in the game.

Burnley took the lead three minutes in through Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella quickly added a second, scoring on his first start for the club.

The Tangerines then pulled one back through Theo Corbeanu, but Tella added his second of the game soon after.

With the score at 3-1, Shayne Lavery sparked a comeback for Blackpool - scoring in the 74th minute - and Jerry Yates found the equaliser moments later to bring the scores level at 3-3.

The game then saw two late red cards with Sonny Carey and Ian Maatsen both being sent off in the 85th minute following an altercation.

West Brom earned their first win of the season after thrashing Hull 5-2.

The Baggies took the lead through an own goal from Callum Elder and John Swift's goal just after the break sparked a relentless second-half attack from Steve Bruce's side.

Darnell Furlong and Karlan Grant both also got on the score sheet for West Brom before Oscar Estupinan pulled one back for Hull.

Dara O'Shea put the game to bed by scoring the Baggies' fifth, but Hull kept pressing and Estupinan added a second for the Tigers in stoppage time.

A brace from Iliman Ndiaye saw Sheffield United usurp Blackburn to go top of the table as they beat Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

Oliver Norwood put United in front from a free-kick in the first half before substitute Ndiaye scored twice in the second half to make it back-to-back wins for the Blades.

A goalless draw against Preston was enough for Watford to earn a point and move up into second while Tyrese Fornah's goal saw Reading beat Middlesbrough 1-0, with the Royals jumping into third.

Ross Stewart's first-half strike ensured Sunderland beat Stoke 1-0 and the Black Cats now move up into fifth.

Ten-man Wigan managed to beat Birmingham 1-0 to earn their first three points of the season.

Joe Bennett was sent off 10 minutes into the game for a foul on Lukas Jutkiewicz, but in his first appearance since recovering from a cardiac arrest, Charlie Wyke set up Nathan Broadhead, who found a winner in the 82nd minute for the Latics.

Luton bounced back from successive losses by beating Swansea 2-0 to move out of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Allan Campbell and Carlton Morris.

Chris Willock rescued a point for QPR as they drew 1-1 against Rotherham after Chiedozie Ogbene had initially put the Millers in front.

Sky Bet League One

League One leaders Ipswich maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Tyreece John-Jules, on his first league start after his loan move from Arsenal, opened the scoring, with Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson on target after the break to make it four wins in succession and maintain their one-point advantage over Peterborough.

Posh were resounding 4-0 winners at home to previously-unbeaten Lincoln as Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris both scored twice.

Two late goals from Joe Pigott, from the penalty spot, and Owen Dale helped Portsmouth to a late 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers after Connor Ogilvie's first-half effort was cancelled out by the visitors' Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday moved into fourth place after they beat previous incumbents Bolton 2-0 and Exeter, Charlton and Derby all failed to win.

Two goals in three first-half minutes from George Byers, after his angry reaction to being substituted in midweek, and Liam Palmer on his 350th Owls' appearance were enough to end the visitors' unbeaten start to the season.

Exeter suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham, who began the day next-bottom on goal difference only, but registered their first win of the campaign courtesy of Dan N'Lundulu's 56th-minute strike.

Charlton were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge, with the visitors' Harvey Knibbs scoring an equaliser on the hour after Scott Fraser had opened the scoring just before half-time.

Derby were held to a goalless draw at Fleetwood, which allowed Plymouth to move up to fifth after they cruised to a 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers.

Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz gave Argyle a comfortable interval lead and Danny Mayor ensured victory within 16 minutes of the second half kicking off.

Wycombe ended a three-match losing streak with their second win of the season at Barnsley, with Annis Mehmeti, Dominic Gape - from 50 yards - and Nick Freeman all scoring in a 3-0 victory.

Port Vale also won their first game since the opening day of the season as Ben Garrity struck early in the second half and Ellis Harrison scored in stoppage time to guarantee a 2-0 success at winless bottom side Burton, who have now lost five out of six.

Sean McConville's 78th-minute penalty salvaged a point for Accrington Stanley at MK Dons, who had taken the lead through Ethan Robson.

Oxford-Morecambe also finished 1-1 as the the Us' Kyle Joseph cancelled out Jensen Weir's opener.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient continued their fine start to the season after they cruised to a 3-1 win over Colchester to remain unbeaten at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Luke Chambers turned into his own net to make it 1-0 in favour of the visitors and it remained that way until the 77th minute when Theo Archibald extended their lead.

The game was put beyond all doubt in the 90th minute when Charlie Kelman broke into the box and coolly slotted home, with Noah Chilvers' stoppage-time consolation doing nothing to deny Orient their fourth win of the campaign.

Stevenage have made an identical start and claimed their fourth win from five with a 2-1 victory over Carlisle at the Lamex Stadium.

Boro opened their account for the afternoon in the 16th minute when Kane Smith cut in from the right and finished brilliantly, and Max Clark's volley doubled their advantage. Carlisle replied just before the break through Kristian Dennis.

Josh Gordon's freak first-half goal helped Barrow run out 1-0 winners over Harrogate at the Furness Building Society Stadium to earn their fourth win of the season.

Despite dominating the first period, the Bluebirds' goal came in lucky fashion when Gordon's hopeful cross from the left was blown by the wind and sailed over keeper Pete Jameson and under the crossbar.

Sam Hoskins' stoppage-time strike straight from a corner helped Northampton fight back from two goals down to snatch a point against Crewe and retain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Crewe fired themselves into a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to strikes from Courtney Baker-Richardson but Hoskins breathed life into the game when he pulled one back for the visitors with 43 minutes on the clock.

As time seemed to be running out, Hoskins grabbed his and Town's second of the game seven minutes into stoppage time when he curled straight in from the flag.

Salford fell to their first defeat of the season, 2-1 at the hands of Doncaster despite Brandon Thomas-Asante's opener. Kyle Hurst scored either side of half-time for his first goals in senior football to hand Doncaster victory.

Mansfield came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Stockport, who continued their poor start to their return to League Two. Antoni Sarcevic handed Stockport the lead on the 53rd minute but Will Swan and Ollie Clarke responded within three minutes.

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett gave AFC Wimbledon their first League Two win since the opening day as a 2-0 victory handed a 10-man Crawley side their fourth defeat in five games, with Tony Craig sent off in the second period.

In the day's early kick off, Andy Cook's second-half brace helped Bradford to their first away win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Hartlepool.

Bradford hit the front in the first half when Scott Banks curled in an effort from the edge of the area but David Ferguson headed an equaliser before Cook had the final say.

Goals from Jacob Wakeling, Jonny Williams and Harry McKirdy helped Swindon to their first win of the season as they thrashed Rochdale 3-0 at the County Ground.

Newport also helped themselves to their first win of the campaign as first-half goals from Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Omar Bogle cancelled out Aaron Lewis' own goal.

Gillingham against Walsall and Grimsby against Sutton both finished goalless.