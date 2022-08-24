Carabao Cup 2022/23: Manchester City to host Chelsea in third round

Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men - who won the competition four times in a row between 2017 and 2021 and beat the Blues in the 2019 final - will welcome the Londonders to the Etihad during the week commencing November 7.

Chelsea have not failed to progress past the third round since the 2011/12 campaign, while City last exited at the third round stage in 2014/15.

The tie is one of seven involving two Premier League sides, including newly-promoted Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, after the Magpies overcame a scare to beat Tranmere on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, current holders Liverpool - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last season's final at Wembley - will face League One side Derby, with Brentford drawn against Gillingham and Newport set to travel to face Leicester at the King Power.

Carabao Cup third round draw in full

Leicester vs Newport County

West Ham vs Blackburn

Wolves vs Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Gillingham

Ties will be played during the week commencing November 7 2022.