Carabao Cup 2022/23: Manchester City to host Chelsea in third round

Manchester City to host last season's runners-up Chelsea in third round of 2022/23 Carabao Cup; Holders Liverpool face Derby, Manchester United welcome Aston Villa, Brentford draw Gillingham; Ties to be played week commencing November 7
Wednesday 24 August 2022 22:47, UK
Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola's men - who won the competition four times in a row between 2017 and 2021 and beat the Blues in the 2019 final - will welcome the Londonders to the Etihad during the week commencing November 7.
Chelsea have not failed to progress past the third round since the 2011/12 campaign, while City last exited at the third round stage in 2014/15.
The tie is one of seven involving two Premier League sides, including newly-promoted Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, after the Magpies overcame a scare to beat Tranmere on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, current holders Liverpool - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last season's final at Wembley - will face League One side Derby, with Brentford drawn against Gillingham and Newport set to travel to face Leicester at the King Power.
Leicester vs Newport County
West Ham vs Blackburn
Wolves vs Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby County
Burnley vs Crawley
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Gillingham
Ties will be played during the week commencing November 7 2022.