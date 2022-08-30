Championship goals and round-up: Sheffield United go top; Watford, Burnley win

Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship in commanding fashion with a 4-0 win over former leaders Reading.

A clash between the top two sides in the division had looked an enticing prospect, but the home side cruised to a one-sided victory at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie opened the scoring with a header from Max Lowe's superb cross after 11 minutes and Anel Ahmedhodzic volleyed home from a corner just seconds into the second period.

Iliman Ndiaye put the result beyond doubt shortly after the hour mark and Ahmedhodvic completed the rout with a glancing header 10 minutes from time.

Reading's miserable evening saw them slip to fifth in the table thanks to wins for Norwich, Burnley and Watford.

The Canaries fell behind at Birmingham following Scott Hogan's 50th-minute opener, but equalised through Andrew Omobamidele and snatched the win in stoppage time through Onel Hernandez.

Watford also enjoyed a last-gasp winner at home to Middlesbrough as the club celebrated 100 years of football at Vicarage Road.

Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors the lead after just four minutes of his full debut, only for Ismaila Sarr to equalise and Vakoun Bayo to fire home the winner in stoppage time.

Burnley had looked set to move second thanks to Brazilian defender Vitinho's close-range header in the 62nd minute and Jay Rodriguez stabbing home the second 10 minutes later in a 2-0 win over Millwall.

QPR complete the play-off places following a comfortable 3-1 win over Hull at Loftus Road.

Ilias Chair curled a superb opener into the top corner after just 10 minutes and goals from Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird and Chris Willock put the result beyond doubt before Tyler Smith's late consolation.

Second-half strikes from Luke Freeman and substitute Gabriel Osho gave Luton a 2-1 win at Cardiff, with Romaine Sawyers drilling home six minutes from time to set up a tense finish.

The only draw of the evening was between Wigan and West Brom, an early Josh Magennis strike cancelled out by Karlan Grant for the Baggies.