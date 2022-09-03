EFL goals and round-up: Norwich go top of the Championship

Norwich moved top of the Championship after beating struggling Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to make it five straight league wins.

Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent - his fifth of the season - and substitute Kieran Dowell secured a deserved victory for the Canaries, who moved above morning leaders Sheffield United ahead of the Blades' trip to Hull on Sunday.

Nahki Wells netted a second-half double as Bristol City made it four wins in five games with an impressive 3-2 victory at Blackburn, climbing to third in the table.

Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford.

Skipper Richard Wood scored for the third straight home league match to give Rotherham a surprise lead in only the second minute but it was cancelled out before the break by Vakoun Bayo.

Preston's unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham.

Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham's cross - the first goal Preston had conceded all season.

Charlie Cresswell came off the bench to set Millwall on their way to ending a run of three straight defeats with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff.

A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.

Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0.

Sky Bet League One

Ipswich struck late to secure a 2-0 win at Accrington and move top of Sky Bet League One table.

Town substitute Conor Chaplin headed in from a corner in the 76th minute and his deflected strike went in off Wes Burns with three minutes left to send the Tractor Boys above Portsmouth on goal difference.

On loan Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett scored twice as Pompey came from behind to beat Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Jack Marriott had given Posh an early lead, but Scarlett headed the home side level shortly before the break. The 18-year-old Spurs youngster then settled matters when scoring his second with 20 minutes left.

Plymouth moved up to third after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at Derby with a double from substitute Sam Cosgrove. James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had put the Rams in command at half-time.

Morgan Whittaker reduced the deficit and Cosgrove completed the comeback with an equaliser with 15 minutes left having only just come on. Cosgrove, on loan from Birmingham, struck again in the 90th minute to stun Pride Park and take all three points back to Devon.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to fourth after losing 2-0 at home to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Devante Cole broke the deadlock to put the Tykes in front after 34 minutes and James Norwood headed in from a corner to seal victory with quarter-of-an-hour left.

Joe Ironside struck twice in three minutes midway through the first half as Cambridge beat Lincoln 2-0 to sit fifth.

At the other end of the table, Burton slumped to a sixth league defeat from seven after losing 2-1 at Oxford. Cameron Brannagan put the U's ahead three minutes into the second half and Kyle Joseph added a second with 20 minutes left.

Victor Adeboyejo pulled a goal back for the Brewers, who remain bottom with just one point.

Forest Green's poor start to life in League One continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury. Rekeil Pyke put the Shrews ahead early on, with Jordan Shipley doubling the lead at the start of the second half.

Bolton are eighth after coming from behind to beat Charlton 3-1. Scott Fraser gave the Addicks a fourth-minute lead, but Conor Bradley soon had the hosts back on level terms before Kieran Lee completed the turnaround just before the break. Bolton defender George Johnston added a third with 15 minutes left.

Bristol Rovers twice fought back to draw 2-2 against Morecambe at the Memorial Stadium. The Shrimps went ahead in the 12th minute through Jensen Weir, before Ryan Loft hauled Rovers level on the half hour.

Kieran Phillips put the visitors back in front after 53 minutes only for Rovers debutant Bobby Thomas to equalise from a corner late on.

Cheick Diabate's second-half header proved enough to give Exeter a 1-0 home win over MK Dons to sit seventh.

Fleetwood drew 1-1 with 10-man Wycombe at Highbury Stadium.

Wycombe striker Garath McCleary was shown a straight red card after just 10 minutes following an off-the-ball clash with Fleetwood defender Drew Baker.

The visitors, though, took the lead through Anis Mehmeti five minutes before the break, but Admiral Muskwe had Fleetwood level in the 67th minute.

Charlie Brown came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Cheltenham battled to a 2-2 draw at Port Vale. The Robins had gone in front through Daniel N'Lundulu.

Vale, though, turned things around before half-time after teenager Ademipo Odubeko, on loan from West Ham, nodded in an equaliser and an own goal by Taylor Perry put them ahead.

But Cheltenham substitute Brown, who had only been sent on for the closing stages, grabbed a point in stoppage time.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient bounced back from their midweek Papa John's Trophy mauling at Oxford as they sunk Tranmere 2-0 to retain top spot in Sky Bet League Two.

Richie Wellens' men, who have dropped just two points in seven games so far this season, capitalised on an own goal by Joshua Dacres-Cogley before sealing their win through Paul Smyth five minutes from time.

Orient are already three points clear at the top of the table after Barrow, who started the day in second place, went down 3-1 at Northampton.

Sam Hoskins' early opener for the home side was quickly cancelled out by Josh Gordon, but second-half strikes from Kieron Bowle and Tyler Magloire saw the Cobblers cruise back to winning ways.

Jamie Reid scored twice as Stevenage took full advantage to leapfrog into second place with a 2-1 win over Crewe at Gresty Road.

Rod McDonald fired the home side in front just before the half-hour mark but Reid struck twice in the second half as Steve Evans' men recovered well from last week's loss at Salford.

The Ammies' own hopes of moving second were denied by struggling Crawley who twice hit back to force a 2-2 draw at Moor Lane.

Callum Hendry's early opener was cancelled out by Tom Nichols in the 29th minute, then Ryan Watson put Salford back in front only for Ludwig Francillette to level again in the 66th minute.

Rock-bottom Rochdale are still hunting for their first league win of the season after surrendering a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Carlisle.

Two goals from Scott Quigley and one from Devante Rodney put the visitors in control but the Cumbrians, who had briefly levelled through Jon Mellish, recovered with second-half strikes from Kristian Dennis and Paul Huntington.

Hartlepool were also denied a first win of the season as they drew 1-1 at Colchester, Wesley McDonald's opener looking set to get them off the mark before Beryly Lubula equalised four minutes into stoppage time.

Goals from Ollie Clarke, George Maris and Lucas Akins earned Mansfield an impressive 3-1 win at Doncaster, who had levelled through a Lee Tomlin penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Goals from Andy Cook and Jake Young earned Bradford a 2-1 win over Walsall, for whom Donervorn Daniels replied in the 57th minute.

Grimsby won 2-0 at Newport with second-half goals from Bryn Morris and Harry Clifton, while Fraser Horsfall's early header proved enough for Stockport to see off AFC Wimbledon at Edgeley Park.

Kylian Kouassi scored a 70th-minute winner as Sutton beat Harrogate 2-1, the visitors having George Horbury sent off in the 73rd minute as they slipped to their third straight defeat.

Meanwhile, fellow strugglers Gillingham clung on for a goalless draw at home to Swindon despite having Haji Mnoga dismissed in the 10th minute for a second yellow card.