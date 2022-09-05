Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park

Oldham midfielder Hallam Hope was left requiring hospital treatment after attack in Boundary Park car park after Chesterfield match

Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries".

Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs.

The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and will be sidelined for "some weeks".

Oldham have reported the matter to Greater Manchester Police and provided CCTV footage of the assault.

Chesterfield later said they were aware of an allegation relating to one of their players and that the club were assisting police enquiries.

"Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening," read an Oldham statement, released on Monday.

"Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

"The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience."

Hope played all 90 minutes of the weekend fixture, which his side lost 2-0.

A Chesterfield statement read: "Following an incident which took place after Saturday's game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an unnamed Chesterfield player.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage."

Barbados international Hope came through Everton's academy system and had permanent spells with Bury, Carlisle and Swindon before joining the Latics last summer.

The Manchester-born player represented England up to under-19 level."