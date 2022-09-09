Which Premier League and EFL games have been postponed following the Queen's death?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, all Premier League, WSL and EFL matches have been postponed this weekend; no decision has yet been made over next week's midweek and weekend games

The FA and the Scottish FA confirmed that all football fixtures have been called off this weekend.

The sporting bodies said announcements on further fixtures, including next week's midweek EFL schedule, would be made at "an appropriate point".

The National League also confirmed all non-league and grassroots football would be postponed.

Here is the full list of postponements announced so far:

Premier League

Fulham vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Brighton

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Southampton vs Brentford

Man City vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Everton

West Ham vs Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Leeds vs Nottm Forest

Championship

Burnley vs Norwich

Birmingham vs Swansea

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Preston

Cardiff vs Hull

Coventry vs West Brom

QPR vs Huddersfield

Sheffield United vs Rotherham

Stoke vs Luton

Sunderland vs Millwall

Watford vs Reading

Wigan vs Blackburn

League One

Barnsley vs Portsmouth

Burton Albion vs Fleetwood

Charlton vs Exeter

Cheltenham vs Bolton

Ipswich vs Cambridge United

Lincoln vs Accrington

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers

Morecambe vs Derby

Peterborough vs Forest Green

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury vs Oxford

Wycombe vs Port Vale

League Two

Tranmere vs Stockport

Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient

Barrow vs Colchester

Crawley vs Gillingham

Grimsby vs Crewe

Harrogate vs Carlisle

Hartlepool vs Doncaster

Mansfield vs Bradford

Rochdale vs Salford

Stevenage vs Sutton

Swindon vs Newport

Walsall vs Northampton

Women's Super League

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs West Ham

Everton vs Leicester

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Reading vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Women's Championship

Sunderland vs Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers vs Lewes

Southampton vs Durham

Birmingham City vs Crystal Palace

Coventry United vs Charlton

London City Lionesses vs Bristol City

National League

Altrincham vs Wealdstone

Barnet vs Southend

Boreham Wood vs Oldham

Chesterfield vs Gateshead

Eastleigh vs Scunthorpe

FC Halifax Town vs Dorking Wanderers

Maidstone United vs Solihull Moors

Notts County vs Bromley

Torquay vs Aldershot

Woking vs Yeovil Town

Wrexham vs Maidenhead United

York City vs Dagenham and Redbridge

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen vs Rangers

Celtic vs Livingston

Dundee United vs Hibernian

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone

Ross County vs Motherwell

Herats vs St Mirren

Scottish Championship

Cove Rangers vs Dundee

Arbroath vs Raith Rovers

Ayr United vs Partick Thistle

Inverness vs Hamilton

Queen's Park vs Morton

Scottish League One

Clyde vs Dunfermline

Edinburgh City vs Peterhead

Falkirk vs Alloa

Kelty Hearts vs Queen Of The South

Montrose vs Airdrieonians

Scottish League Two

Bonnyrigg Rose vs Annan Athletic

East Fife vs Stenhousemuir

Elgin City vs Albion Rovers

Forfar Athletic vs Stirling Albion

Stranraer vs Dumbarton