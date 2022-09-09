Which Premier League and EFL games have been postponed following the Queen's death?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, all Premier League, WSL and EFL matches have been postponed this weekend; no decision has yet been made over next week's midweek and weekend games
Friday 9 September 2022 12:20, UK
Which games across Britain have been postponed following the Queen's death, as the country enters a period of national mourning?
The FA and the Scottish FA confirmed that all football fixtures have been called off this weekend.
The sporting bodies said announcements on further fixtures, including next week's midweek EFL schedule, would be made at "an appropriate point".
The National League also confirmed all non-league and grassroots football would be postponed.
Here is the full list of postponements announced so far:
Premier League
Fulham vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Brighton
Leicester vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Wolves
Southampton vs Brentford
Man City vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Everton
West Ham vs Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Leeds vs Nottm Forest
Championship
Burnley vs Norwich
Birmingham vs Swansea
Blackpool vs Middlesbrough
Bristol City vs Preston
Cardiff vs Hull
Coventry vs West Brom
QPR vs Huddersfield
Sheffield United vs Rotherham
Stoke vs Luton
Sunderland vs Millwall
Watford vs Reading
Wigan vs Blackburn
League One
Barnsley vs Portsmouth
Burton Albion vs Fleetwood
Charlton vs Exeter
Cheltenham vs Bolton
Ipswich vs Cambridge United
Lincoln vs Accrington
MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers
Morecambe vs Derby
Peterborough vs Forest Green
Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury vs Oxford
Wycombe vs Port Vale
League Two
Tranmere vs Stockport
Wimbledon vs Leyton Orient
Barrow vs Colchester
Crawley vs Gillingham
Grimsby vs Crewe
Harrogate vs Carlisle
Hartlepool vs Doncaster
Mansfield vs Bradford
Rochdale vs Salford
Stevenage vs Sutton
Swindon vs Newport
Walsall vs Northampton
Women's Super League
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs West Ham
Everton vs Leicester
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Reading vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Women's Championship
Sunderland vs Sheffield United
Blackburn Rovers vs Lewes
Southampton vs Durham
Birmingham City vs Crystal Palace
Coventry United vs Charlton
London City Lionesses vs Bristol City
National League
Altrincham vs Wealdstone
Barnet vs Southend
Boreham Wood vs Oldham
Chesterfield vs Gateshead
Eastleigh vs Scunthorpe
FC Halifax Town vs Dorking Wanderers
Maidstone United vs Solihull Moors
Notts County vs Bromley
Torquay vs Aldershot
Woking vs Yeovil Town
Wrexham vs Maidenhead United
York City vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen vs Rangers
Celtic vs Livingston
Dundee United vs Hibernian
Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone
Ross County vs Motherwell
Herats vs St Mirren
Scottish Championship
Cove Rangers vs Dundee
Arbroath vs Raith Rovers
Ayr United vs Partick Thistle
Inverness vs Hamilton
Queen's Park vs Morton
Scottish League One
Clyde vs Dunfermline
Edinburgh City vs Peterhead
Falkirk vs Alloa
Kelty Hearts vs Queen Of The South
Montrose vs Airdrieonians
Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg Rose vs Annan Athletic
East Fife vs Stenhousemuir
Elgin City vs Albion Rovers
Forfar Athletic vs Stirling Albion
Stranraer vs Dumbarton