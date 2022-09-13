EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United, Stoke win

Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United snatched victory in the last minute at Swansea after some masterful substitutions by boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The clash looked destined to end goalless but two of the players thrown on by the Blades manager combined in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn a 1-0 win in Wales.

Former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster showed great speed and pace to brush past Kyle Naughton before he teed up fellow substitute Reda Khadra, who slotted home to spark big celebrations in the away end and ensure United will remain at the summit after Wednesday's fixtures.

Preston and Burnley could not be separated in their Lancashire derby with the Deepdale encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis put Vincent Kompany's visitors ahead after only 10 minutes but Jordan Storey hit back five minutes later and that was how it finished.

Blackburn are up to third after an impressive 2-0 victory over Watford.

Ryan Hedges grabbed his first goal for Rovers when he tapped home Tyrhys Dolan's cross in the 38th minute and Dominic Hyam made the points safe with a late second.

The Hornets were left frustrated by the decision to rule out Christian Kabasele's second-half effort for offside, which would have made the score 1-1.

Huddersfield's poor start to life under new boss Danny Schofield continued after they suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Wigan following Callum Lang's 82nd-minute goal.

Tom Lees equalised for the hosts with 14 minutes left after Will Keane had opened the scoring with a first-half penalty but Lang had the last laugh to make it six defeats out of eight for last season's beaten play-off finalists.

A dazzling first-half display helped Cardiff beat Middlesbrough 3-2 but only after surviving a late fightback from the hosts.

Callum O'Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng put the visitors into a three-goal lead at half-time.

Boro boss Chris Wilder saw Duncan Watmore and Rodrigo Muniz strike in quick succession but they could not force a third and have been leapfrogged in the table by their opponents and now sit two places above the bottom three.

Lewis Baker's double for Stoke earned new manager Alex Neil a first victory with a 3-0 win at Hull.

Former Chelsea youngster Baker grabbed a goal in each half, with an effort by Ben Wilmot sandwiched in between, to get Neil off the mark at the third time of asking having controversially left Sunderland last month to join divisional rivals City.

Sky Bet League One

Conor Chaplin's hot streak continued as Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich eased to a 2-0 victory over nine-man Bristol Rovers.

The Tractor Boys striker scored twice at Accrington last time out and took his tally to five in four matches and now half a dozen for the season as he opened the scoring against Rovers after 24 minutes.

After being teed up by Sam Morsy, Chaplin swept in from close range before Lee Evans drilled in from distance in the 55th minute as unbeaten Ipswich claimed their sixth win from their first eight games.

The visitors' night ended on a sour note as Bobby Thomas was sent off in the 85th minute for a second yellow card, having picked up his first moments earlier, while Alfie Kilgour also saw red in stoppage time after fouling Chaplin as he ran through on goal.

Portsmouth stay level on points with Ipswich after eventually breaking down rock-bottom Burton to claim a 2-0 win.

The Brewers stubbornly resisted until just before the hour mark as Sam Hughes deflected into his own net off Marlon Pack's low cross before Colby Bishop's predatory finish four minutes from time.

While Burton have collected just one point from an available 24, Portsmouth are the form team of the division after registering their sixth successive win.

Cheyenne Dunkley scored in the third minute of stoppage time as Shrewsbury overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a last-gasp 3-2 win over Exeter.

The Grecians struck in the 17th and 20th minutes through Pierce Sweeney and Jonathan Grounds but the Shrews hit back moments later through Matthew Pennington.

They were level thanks to Tom Bayliss in the 34th minute as the sides went in 2-2 at the end of a frenetic half but the next goal proved decisive as Dunkley struck from George Nurse's long throw.

Morgan Whittaker's 70th-minute strike, having been introduced from the bench just after the hour mark, kept Plymouth third after edging out Oxford 1-0.

Sheffield Wednesday bounced back from a Yorkshire derby defeat against Barnsley by sweeping aside Morecambe 3-0, with Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith all netting in the last 20 minutes.

Dion Charles' 31st-minute penalty and Gethin Jones' header on the hour mark helped Bolton to a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling MK Dons, who have only Morecambe and Burton below them.

Cheltenham came from a goal down to defeat Cambridge 2-1. Adam May gave the U's a half-time lead but Daniel N'Lundulu levelled before the hour while Alfie May bagged an 83rd-minute winner for the Robins.

Fleetwood ended a sequence of five draws as Josh Vela's strike midway through the first half secured a 1-0 win at Peterborough.

Jack Diamond's 12th-minute penalty and Ben House's strike midway through the second half inspired Lincoln to a 2-0 win at Derby while Jason McCarthy bagged in the first half as Wycombe edged Accrington 1-0.

Corey Blackett-Taylor's strike was cancelled out by Connor Wickham as Charlton and Forest Green drew 1-1, with the Addicks having Ryan Inniss sent off late on, while it was the same scoreline between Barnsley and Port Vale. Ellis Harrison rescued a point for Vale after Liam Kitching opened the scoring.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient remain three points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two but only thanks to Lawrence Vigouroux's last-gasp penalty save in their 1-0 win at rock-bottom Rochdale.

George Moncur rifled a decisive finish across Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell and into the top corner in the 34th minute and that looked like it would be enough for the points.

But there was late drama as goalkeeper Vigouroux brought down Tyrese Sinclair in the area four minutes into time added on but the Orient stopper made amends by guessing correctly and keeping out Scott Quigley's spot-kick.

While Orient are flying high in the table, Quigley's miss means Dale have collected just two points from their opening eight fixtures.

Crawley earned boss Kevin Betsy his first league win at the eighth attempt despite twice blowing a one-goal advantage as they edged out Stockport 3-2.

Goals from James Tilley and Dom Telford were cancelled out by Ollie Crankshaw and Chris Hussey respectively, but Crawley hit the front again through Nick Tsaroulla after 56 minutes and held on.

Jacob Wakeling's header in the second minute of stoppage time edged Swindon to victory in a five-goal thriller against Sutton as the Robins won 3-2.

Sutton's Will Randall bookended the scoring in the first half, with Tyrese Shade and Jonny Williams scoring for Swindon to ensure it was 2-2 at the break before Wakeling had the final say at the end.

Stevenage stayed second as a stunning strike just after the break from Alex Gilbey sealed a 1-0 win over Newport, while Barrow remain third as goals from Ben Whitfield and Tyrell Warren saw them beat Doncaster 2-0.

Matty Lund's late header saw Salford pip Harrogate 1-0, while Jon Guthrie was on target before Ryley Towler's own goal made sure for Northampton in a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Andy Cook scored twice as Bradford claimed a 2-1 victory at Tranmere, who levelled through Kane Hemmings, while Hartlepool remain without a win this season after Crewe left it late to secure a 1-1 draw. Josh Umerah's penalty was cancelled out by Dan Agyei with four minutes remaining.

Ryan Taylor gave Grimsby an early lead at home to Gillingham, who claimed a 1-1 draw courtesy of Mikael Mandron, while Tom Knowles struck to give Walsall an identical result against Colchester, who had gone ahead early through Frank Nouble.

Carlisle ruined Mansfield's 100 per cent home record with a well-deserved 0-0 draw.