Benjamin Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old woman at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire on July 24, last year; co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, was also found not guilty on the direction of the judge of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman

Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer found not guilty of one count of rape at Chester Crown Court

Man City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape on the direction of the judge at his trial at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old woman at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire on July 24, last year.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, was also found not guilty on the direction of the judge of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman.

Judge Stephen Everett ordered the jury to clear the defendants of those counts after the prosecution offered no further evidence and formal not guilty counts were entered.

Both men are still on trial for multiple alleged sexual offences, all of which they firmly deny.