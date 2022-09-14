Huddersfield sack Danny Schofield as head coach after just one win and one draw from nine games in charge

Danny Schofield has been sacked as head coach of Huddersfield following their 2-1 defeat at home to Wigan on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was only appointed in July when Carlos Corberan left the Terriers but claimed just one win and one draw from his nine matches in charge.

A statement from Huddersfield read: "Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town.

"The decision was made after Tuesday evening's Championship defeat at home to Wigan, which took our competitive record during Danny's time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.

"Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge and lead the team into Saturday's league game at home to Cardiff.

Schofield's troubled Terriers record Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley - Championship, July 29

- Championship, July 29 Birmingham 2-1 Huddersfield - Championship, August 5

- Championship, August 5 Huddersfield 1-4 Preston - Carabao Cup, August 9

- Carabao Cup, August 9 Huddersfield 3-1 Stoke - Championship, August 13

- Championship, August 13 Norwich 2-1 Huddersfield - Championship, August 16

- Championship, August 16 Huddersfield 2-2 West Brom - Championship, August 27

- Championship, August 27 Bristol City 2-0 Huddersfield - Championship, August 31

- Championship, August 31 Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool - Championship, September 4

- Championship, September 4 Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan - Championship, September 13

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future."

Huddersfield's total of just four points from their first eight Championship games means they are 23rd in the table and lie five points from safety.

Schofield also oversaw a 4-1 defeat at home to Preston in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It has been a sharp fall for Huddersfield, who were just one game away from a return to the Premier League last season after reaching the play-off final, where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest.

Schofield's sacking brings a premature end to his first head coaching role in senior football.

The former Huddersfield midfielder previously worked as the club's U19s manager, while he was also assistant manager at Middlesbrough U21s