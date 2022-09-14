Rangers fans pay tribute to The Queen by singing national anthem before Champions League match against Napoli

UEFA had rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches, but fans of the Scottish club pay tribute to The Queen before home tie against Napoli

Rangers fans have paid tribute to The Queen by singing the national anthem before the Napoli match, despite UEFA rejecting a request by the Scottish club.

UEFA had rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches.

But home fans sang the anthem before their Group A tie against Napoli at Ibrox.

The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Image: Rangers fans pay tribute to The Queen ahead of Napoli match

UEFA, who had already decided against playing its Champions League anthem, had told Sky Sports News: "There will be no anthems played - this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem - on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."

Only Rangers supporters were in attendance for their match against Napoli which was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to policing resources, with no away fans being permitted at the match in Naples too for sporting integrity.

Image: Rangers hosted Napoli in Group A of the Champions League

UEFA has allowed a period of silence to be observed and black armbands to be worn at all matches featuring teams from the UK, but Rangers had indicated earlier on their official Twitter account they would go ahead with a "rendition of the national anthem."

Around 50,000 fans were invited to sing the national anthem after the minute's silence and there was also union flag display in the Broomloan Road stand along with a banner which read '1926 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2022'.

Chelsea tributes to The Queen

Image: Chelsea fans pay tribute to The Queen at Stamford Bridge

Ahead of kick-off in west London, two Chelsea Pensioners laid wreaths on the pitch, before an impromptu chorus rang out from the stands.

A banner reading 'RIP Your Majesty' was displayed at the Shed End of the stadium, surrounded by a row of Union Jack flags.

New Blues boss Potter emerged from the tunnel wearing a black suit and tie and clapped home supporters, before the ground fell silent in memory of The Queen.