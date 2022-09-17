EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United extend Championship lead

Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston.

Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye had rifled the visitors ahead just before half-time.

Victory for Paul Heckingbottom's buoyant Blades was also their fourth league win in a row and extended their impressive unbeaten run to eight games.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains under pressure after a contentious Norwich equaliser cost his side just a second Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

The former Canaries defender had to endure jeers from his own supporters following defeat to Birmingham in midweek and he was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road despite the visitors being the better side.

Dara O'Shea's header had set the Baggies on course for victory but a first Norwich goal for Sam Byram rescued a point for the below-par hosts, with West Brom furious the goal stood as they appealed in vain for handball against the full-back.

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan.

Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches.

Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road.

QPR are sixth after they and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road.

Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Benik Afobe's second-half strike earned Millwall a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at The Den.

Swansea finally put their profligacy behind them to earn a 3-0 win over Hull, but they owed plenty to a pair of Tobias Figueiredo howlers for the magnitude of their victory.

Gustavo Hamer saw red for Coventry as an entertaining derby with Birmingham at St Andrew's ended goalless.

Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield.

Sky Bet League One

Sheffield Wednesday fought back with two late goals to draw 2-2 with Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich at Hillsborough.

Kayden Jackson had put the Tractor Boys ahead after just four minutes and when Owls defender Dominic Iorfa put through his own net with 20 minutes left, there looked to be no way back.

However, George Byers reduced the deficit before Michael Smith headed in an 89th-minute equaliser.

Portsmouth moved level on points with Ipswich after also scoring a late goal to draw 2-2 against Plymouth, who finished with 10 men at Fratton Park.

Pompey midfielder Josh Koroma broke the deadlock five minutes before the break, but the Pilgrims had turned things around after an own goal from Sean Raggett and substitute Niall Ennis' strike with 11 minutes left.

Plymouth substitute Brendan Galloway was then sent off after collecting two late cautions, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who had not long come on, headed in an equaliser during the third minute of stoppage time.

Bolton are fifth after a late goal from Dapo Afolayan saw them beat Peterborough 1-0.

Barnsley sit sixth after a 3-0 win at Cambridge, despite having midfielder Liam Kitching sent off during the second half.

Devante Cole put the Tykes ahead in the 24th minute.

There was a lengthy stoppage early in the second half after Barnsley goalkeeper Bradley Collins needed treatment following a collision with Sam Smith as he went to head the ball outside the penalty area. Collins was eventually replaced by Jamie Searle.

Kitching was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute, but Barnsley got a second through Robbie Cundy's header. James Norwood added a third in stoppage time.

Jack Diamond scored a hat-trick as Lincoln won 6-3 at Bristol Rovers.

Ben House had given Lincoln an early lead, with Diamond adding a second from the penalty spot.

Aaron Collins reduced the deficit in the 18th minute, but Diamond struck again just before the break.

Matthew Virtue made it 4-1 soon after the restart, with Diamond completing his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Ryan Loft pulled another goal back for Rovers, but Ben House added a sixth for the Imps on the hour and then Collins got his second of the afternoon to complete the scoring in the 65th minute.

Bottom club Burton finally registered a victory as they won 2-0 at Exeter.

Deji Oshilaja and Davis Kellior-Dunn struck for the Brewers, who recently parted company with manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, during the second half.

Forest Green's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow strugglers Morecambe, who struck a stoppage-time winner from Farrend Rawson.

Former Palace forward Connor Wickham gave Rovers the lead on the half-hour mark, but Kieran Phillips equalised from a corner just before the break and Rawson nodded in late on to take all three points.

MK Dons won 2-1 at Oxford. Matthew Smith gave the Dons the lead just before half-time, with Will Grigg adding a late second from the penalty spot before John Mousinho nodded in a consolation for the hosts.

Sean McConville's goal after just 32 seconds proved enough to give Accrington a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham.

Conor Hourihane struck twice during the closing stages as Derby came from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1. Anis Mehmeti had given Wycombe the lead in the 15th minute.

Fleetwood and Charlton drew 1-1. Callum Morton broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, before Miles Leaburn equalised with 13 minutes left.

Ellis Harrison headed in a stoppage-time winner as Port Vale beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Striker Harrison had put Vale ahead early on, with Christian Saydee drawing the Shrews level in the 19th minute.

Sky Bet League Two

Omar Beckles fired leaders Leyton Orient to a 1-0 win over Walsall to maintain their 100 per cent home record.

League Two's only unbeaten side secured the points after Beckles struck from a corner just before the hour mark.

Andy Cook scored twice and Tyreik Wright added a third as Bradford inflicted a 3-0 defeat on high-flying Stevenage, although the Bantams had Brad Halliday sent off with a minute left.

Barrow climbed above Stevenage into second as two goals from Josh Gordon, the second a penalty, fired them to a 2-0 win at Newport.

Northampton are up to third after Sam Hoskins took his tally for the season to 10 with two goals in a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Rochdale.

Jon Guthrie grabbed the opener three minutes before half-time before Hoskins headed in the rebound after his 73rd-minute penalty was saved and wrapped up the scoring with 10 minutes remaining.

A third goal of the season from Josh Hawkes gave Tranmere a surprise 1-0 win at Salford, who were previously unbeaten at home.

Second-half strikes from Will Randall and Harry Beautyman for Sutton condemned Hartlepool to a 2-0 defeat and stretched their winless run to 18 matches.

Kristian Dennis headed the winner for Carlisle as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

Callum Guy hit Carlisle's first before Ayoub Assal scored the Dons' first goal in four matches to equalise.

Mansfield secured a 2-0 win at Gillingham through goals from Lukas Akins - who also had a penalty saved by Glenn Morris - and George Lapslie.

Harry Clifton fired Grimsby to a 1-0 win at Colchester and Courtney Baker-Richardson's sixth goal of the season saw Crewe beat Crawley by the same score.

Swindon were 1-0 winners at Doncaster thanks to Jacob Wakeling's goal and Stockport versus Harrogate ended 0-0.