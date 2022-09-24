EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough win

Sheffield Wednesday defeated Wycombe 3-1 to close to within a point of Sky Bet League One's top two.

Neither Ipswich nor Portsmouth were in action and Wednesday ensured they took full advantage to spoil Gareth Ainsworth's 10-year anniversary in charge of the Chairboys.

The visitors had a nightmare start as Joe Jacobson put into his own net in the first minute. Sam Vokes quickly equalised, but Barry Bannan tapped in Wednesday's second in the 32nd minute and Callum Patterson added a very late third.

Barnsley climbed to fifth in the table with a 3-1 victory over Charlton. Josh Benson netted the opener in the 10th minute, and James Norwood and Devante Cole scored in the second half before Jack Payne managed a late consolation.

It was also a very good day for Peterborough, who eased to a 3-0 win over Port Vale. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a first-half double and Joe Ward made sure of the points in the 73rd minute.

Shrewsbury trail Posh only on goal difference after a 2-1 win over bottom side Burton. Victor Adeboyejo cancelled out Christian Saydee's opener, but Ryan Bowman netted the winner in the 66th minute.

Cambridge ensured they stayed ahead of both with a late comeback to defeat Morecambe 2-1. Jensen Weir opened the scoring in the 12th minute, with Jack Lankester drawing United level 20 minutes later.

It looked like both teams would have to settle for a point until the 87th minute, when Harvey Knibbs grabbed the winner.

Former Forest Green forward Jevani Brown bagged a hat-trick as Exeter emphatically claimed a 4-0 victory over Rovers.

Sam Nombe grabbed the opener before Brown struck three times, including two from the penalty spot, as the Grecians continued their good start to the season.

Joe Pritchard's 54th-minute effort earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Sky Bet League Two

Paul Smyth and Idris El Mizouni struck to extend Leyton Orient's unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

In the clash of Sky Bet League Two's leading pair, Smyth found the bottom corner 10 minutes before the break and El Mizouni's first for the O's sealed the front-runners' ninth win in 10 games, leaving Barrow in fourth.

Northampton came from a goal down to beat Stockport 2-1 and make it four wins in a row to rise to second in the table.

Fraser Horsfall netted against his old club to give the visitors a half-time lead but Sam Hoskins scored his 11th of the season before Harvey Lintott's first professional goal grabbed all three points for the home side.

Stevenage recorded their 10th successive home win in all competitions as Dan Sweeney's late header earned a 1-0 victory over Harrogate and moved them up to third.

Salford took advantage of Donovan Wilson's dismissal by scoring twice in the last 11 minutes to inflict Sutton's first home league defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory - moving them up to fifth.

Late goals from Will Swan and Oliver Hawkins saw Mansfield come from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win at Crewe as they rose to sixth.

Bradford dropped to seventh despite a late Vadaine Oliver goal securing a 2-2 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Ten-man Swindon extended their unbeaten run to nine League Two matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Grimsby.

George Miller scored twice as Doncaster ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 4-1 triumph over struggling Crawley.

Carlisle pegged back struggling Newport late on to claim a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

Devante Rodney's first-half penalty secured Rochdale their first League Two victory of the season as they won 1-0 at managerless Colchester.

Tranmere substitute Elliott Nevitt scored a dramatic winner with virtually the last touch of the game as Rovers beat out-of-form Walsall 1-0.

Hartlepool and Gillingham drew 0-0.