Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires

Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from football after a 19-year career; he played for Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke, Reading and Dundee; he was capped 26 times for Scotland

Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:06, UK

Image: Charlie Adam was capped 26 times for Scotland

Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride".

The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Adam made over 80 appearances for Rangers before heading south to Blackpool.

He captained the Seasiders to promotion to the Premier League before earning a move to Liverpool in 2011.

Photo credit should read : David Davies/PA Wire
Image: Charlie Adam signed for Liverpool in 2011

He went on to play for Stoke City and Reading before returning north to Dundee in 2020.

Adam was spotted helping West Ham United manager David Moyes during their pre-season training at St Andrews - and more recently with Burnley's under-23 set-up - as he worked towards completing his coaching badges.

Thank you to supporters

Charlie Adam posted a retirement message on social media along with a video of some of his career highlights, including footage of the day he signed for Rangers as a teenager.

"I feel now is the time to announce my retirement as a player.

"I've been lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Champions League nights at Ibrox for Rangers, winning promotion into the Premier League as Blackpool captain, pulling on the famous Liverpool shirt and scoring in front of the Kop, eight incredible seasons at Stoke City to guiding my boyhood club to promotion and playing 25 times for Scotland - it's not been a bad ride.

Charlie Adam in action for Rangers
Image: Charlie Adam's senior career began at Rangers

"A huge thank you goes to Glasgow Rangers, Ross County, St Mirren, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and Dundee's supporters - hopefully I've gave you all some memorable moments along the way.

Image: Adam was captain of Blackpool when they won promotion to the Premier League

"For now, it's time for me to move into coaching, something I feel incredibly passionate about and have been enjoying for the last few months.

"I'd like to thank my parents, my sister and brothers, my wife Sophie, children Jack, Anabella and Louis and all my family and friends for their support over the last 20 years - couldn't have done any of it without you.

"It's been a pleasure."

