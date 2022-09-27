England Women: Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby recalled as Lionesses prepare for Wembley return against USA

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly and Chelsea's Fran Kirby have both been recalled to England's 24-player Lionesses squad ahead of back-to-back friendlies against world champions the USA and Czech Republic.

The forward pairing missed the Lionesses' World Cup qualifiers last month but are now fit to return, with Sarina Wiegman opting to bring the duo straight back into the fold.

Midfielder Esme Morgan - yet to make her senior international debut - also returns to the fold following her first call-up in 2021, while West Ham's Lucy Parker and Everton loanee Jessica Park have been included for the first time.

Speaking about Kirby and Kelly's returns, Wiegman said: "I'm just really happy they're fit again and they can compete. It's good to have them back. They performed good enough.

Image: England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

"It's unlucky they couldn't come back in September but that gave opportunities for others players in the team."

Everton striker Park's call-up comes two days after she scored an excellent solo goal in her side's Merseyside derby win over Liverpool in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Wiegman said the decision to call up the 20-year-old was made after that goal, but admitted the forward, on loan from Manchester City, was on her radar for some time.

"We qualified for the World Cup, we have 10 months to prepare and it's good there are a lot of talented players knocking on the door. And it's a good opportunity to do that.

"Jess Park, we've been following for a long time already, among others. She's in a good place. She can play up front but in midfield too and is tight on the ball. Last year at Man City, she spent most of the time on the outside. It's exciting for her."

Image: Lucy Walker has been handed a first England call-up

And on the uncapped Morgan and Parker, the Dutch manager added: "Two defenders, youngsters. We invited Esme last year, got injured and she came back really strongly. She's really happy to come in and see where she's at.

"It's different with Lucy Parker. She's very athletic and was in the youth teams already, had some injuries with good preparation and good games. It's good to have them in the teams and see what they can do with more experienced players."

The friendly against the United States on October 7 will take place in front of a sold-out Wembley and Wiegman could not hide her delight at seeing more high-profile games seen after the Women's European Championships and the most recent Women's Super League weekend.

"It is really nice we can go to Wembley again and it's sold out," said Wiegman. "We go to Brighton, we have good experience of being there and they are nice fans. But Wembley, 90,000 playing the best team in the world.

"It's a measurement of where we're at. We want to compete with the best countries we are one of them too, we have showed that. We have 10 months to figure out what we can do better. I'm looking forward to that match."

England Women squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jessica Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon

Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz:

Everton's Jess Park scored the goal of the game in their 3-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. A cool, composed finish after cleverly rounding goalkeeper Rachel Laws in the penalty box.

Scoring a goal like that in front of a near-30,000 crowd at Anfield was a moment most young forwards dream about - especially after missing a similar goal like that in training the day before.

"I tried that in training yesterday and messed it all up," she told Sky Sports after the game. "I'm just glad it went in tonight!"

In front of the Sky cameras, Park - on loan from Manchester City - revealed the advice Everton manager Brian Sorensen gives her after missing opportunities like that. "Calm, calm - pass it in the goal." It's good to see she heeds that advice.

Image: Jess Park celebrates after putting Everton 2-0 up against Liverpool

But how many more managers will Park work under, especially when it comes to an international perspective? The 21-year-old has shown she can handle the pressure of the big stage and now she has her first England call-up.

One slight issue for Park is there is too much competition for those Lionesses attacking roles, especially among players her age. The likes of Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Lauren Hamp are all aged 23 and under and will form the next generation of England talent.

But more performances like at Anfield on Sunday, and Park will be too difficult to ignore. As Kelly Smith said: "If she keeps working hard, and she's got all the vision, technique, pace and power, the world is her oyster."