David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers release striker from contract with immediate effect

Striker David Goodwillie has been released from his Raith Rovers contract with immediate effect; Rovers initially described Goodwillie as 'part of the club' after his January arrival but following a severe backlash have performed a U-turn

David Goodwillie did not play a single game for Raith Rovers during his eight months at the club

Striker David Goodwillie has left Raith Rovers with 'immediate effect', eight months after his controversial signing.

The 33-year-old, who has not made a single appearance for Rovers, was signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Clyde on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Kirkcaldy club faced a ferocious backlash from club sponsor Val McDermid, fans, Rape Crisis Scotland and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.

No criminal proceedings were instructed against the former Scotland international but he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge.

His arrival at Stark's Park also prompted a raft of resignations among board members and club volunteers, while the club's women's side opted to rebrand under a different name.

A club statement on Friday read: "The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has been released from his contract with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment".

'The club got it wrong'

Days after the club defended the decision to sign Goowillie, new chairman John Sim admitted "the club got it wrong".

A statement from Sim on behalf of the board said: "I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.

"We got it wrong.

"In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

"Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I'm very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

"This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

"We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family."

The decision was welcomed by McDermid, who wrote on Twitter: "I welcome this (unsigned) statement from Raith Rovers. It's a victory of sorts for the hundreds of people who MAKE the club who were appalled at the board's original decision and who were not afraid to speak out.

"But it's the first step on a long road back. The same people who made the decision are still in charge. Those who love and value the club are still on the outside; they need to be on the inside, shaping the future for the community."