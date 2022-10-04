EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place.

Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot from an acute angle between goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and the near post.

Tommy Doyle came closest to a Blades equaliser from distance, with his effort just going wide, but Rangers held on to make it five wins from seven games.

Second-placed Norwich moved level on points with United by drawing 1-1 at Reading.

Canaries captain Hanley put Norwich ahead from a corner five minutes after the restart but Reading claimed a share of the spoils through Jeff Hendrick's excellent dipping strike from outside the box 10 minutes later. Paul Ince's Reading remain in third, two points adrift of the top two.

Luton and Huddersfield shared a six-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road - with five goals coming before half-time.

Huddersfield twice led in the first period through a Carlton Morris own goal and a Jordan Rhodes penalty. But Elijah Adebayo's double saw the Hatters level before Jordan Clark struck seconds before the interval.

Ben Jackson equalised for Huddersfield after 70 minutes, but the Terriers finished with 10 men as David Kasumu was sent off in added time for two bookable offences.

Cardiff claimed a first win under interim manager Mark Hudson as Blackburn were beaten 1-0 in the Welsh capital.

In a dramatic finale, substitute Mark Harris fired Cardiff ahead when he struck with a rasping 20-yard shot seven minutes from time.

Ryan Allsop then saved an injury-time penalty from George Hirst after the Bluebirds goalkeeper had brought down Dominic Hyam as Cardiff struggled to clear a free-kick.

Bottom-placed Coventry drew 0-0 at Bristol City. Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo went close for the hosts as the Robins sought to end a three-game losing streak.

But Coventry were much-improved after the break and Matty Godden saw his second-half header cleared onto the bar by home defender Mark Sykes. Bristol City had late appeals for a Callum Doyle handball in the penalty area waved away.

Sunderland also had to settle for a goalless draw against Blackpool. It was Sunderland's second such result at the Stadium of Light in the space of three days after they were held by Preston on Saturday.

Sky Bet League One

Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross.

Ipswich struck three times in the final 18 minutes as super-subs Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules sealed a 3-0 victory over Cambridge.

Ryan Broom's late strike earned Cheltenham a 1-0 home win over Bolton.

Broom, set up by Dan Nlundulu in the 87th minute, scored his first goal since returning to the club from Peterborough on transfer deadline day.

Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton.

Sky Bet League Two

Substitute Wes McDonald struck a late winner to finally end Hartlepool's wait for a first Sky Bet League Two win of the season as they beat Doncaster 2-1.

It had looked like 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner's first career goal would earn Rovers a point when he hammered in a finish from just inside the area with 23 minutes remaining.

But McDonald, introduced from the bench in the second half, scored in the 86th minute to earn Keith Curle his first win since taking charge - and with it Hartlepool's first victory in 21 league games dating back to March.

Dan Sweeney and a double from Luke Norris earned Stevenage a 3-0 victory over Sutton United.

Danny Johnson's ninth goal of the season ended Walsall's 12-match winless run in all competitions as the Saddlers edged out Northampton 1-0 at the Bescot Stadium.

Johnson's header settled a lacklustre affair as the striker nodded home from six yards out on 37 minutes after Ryan Haynes inadvertently put Brandon Comley's free-kick back into the danger zone.

Luke Jephcott's second goal for Swindon saw them beat Newport 1-0 for their fourth win in five games.