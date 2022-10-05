Championship goals and round-up: Burnley held by Stoke, Watford lose to last-minute Swansea header

Burnley were denied fourth in the Championship table by Harry Clarke's late Stoke goal while Watford were beaten in added time and West Brom remained third bottom.

Burnley surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 for the fourth time in five games as substitute Clarke's header earned Stoke a point at Turf Moor.

The Clarets controlled the game for large periods and looked to have done enough to earn the victory thanks to Connor Roberts' first goal of the season early in the second half.

But Alex Neil's side always carried a threat and struck late when Tariqe Fosu was afforded space to pick out Clarke at the back post and he headed past Aro Muric.

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.

Ismaila Sarr fired Watford ahead but Olivier Ntcham levelled after half-time to lay the foundations for the delayed celebrations.

Preston earned their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, sending the Baggies tumbling into the relegation zone to pile further pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce.

Striker Emil Riis was the matchwinner, the Dane's goal - only Preston's fourth of the campaign - earning Ryan Lowe's team a first victory in seven league matches at Deepdale this term.

For West Brom, the misery continues. The Baggies, with one win from 12 matches, sink to 22nd and two points from safety.

Pedro Martins watched from the stands as Hull ended a run of five consecutive defeats with a 2-1 win at home to Wigan.

The former Olympiacos boss is reportedly set to replace Shota Arveladze, who was dismissed by owner Acun Ilicali last Friday, on a long-term contract.

Martins must have had slight consternation about the job in hand once Will Keane opened the scoring after 14 minutes for a Wigan side who had won their last four games on their travels.

But the hosts were the better team in the first half and equalised seven minutes later through Dimitrios Pelkas.

Wigan could have moved into the play-offs with a positive result, but they left East Yorkshire with nothing when Oscar Estupinan powerfully headed home Callum Elder's corner after 65 minutes.

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure.

With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.

It was a victory that lifted Middlesbrough up to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and above Birmingham, whose four match unbeaten run came to an end at the Riverside.

Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium.

Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action.

He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan Barlaser's penalty inside the opening 10 minutes put his new side ahead.

But a brilliant goal by Zian Flemming - blasting into the top corner from 25 yards - denied him a winning start and earned Millwall a worthy point.

They probably deserved more as Flemming saw a free-kick tipped onto the crossbar while Tom Bradshaw had two opportunities to give the Lions a first away win since March.