Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face reigning champions Lyon in 2022/23 group stages

Gunners drawn in Group C and will face Juventus, Zurich and eight-time champions Lyon; Chelsea face PSG, Real Madrid and Vllaznia in Group A; First group stage fixtures to take place on October 19 and 20
Monday 3 October 2022 12:51, UK
Arsenal will face eight-time champions Lyon in the group stages of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League.
Jonas Eidevall's side will also take on Juventus and Zurich in Group C as they look to build on last season's performance, when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.
Chelsea, meanwhile, were drawn against two-time runners-up PSG, Real Madrid and Albanian outfit Vllaznia, who have progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time in their 12-year history.
The Blues - runners-up in 2020/21 - qualified automatically having won the Women's Super League last season.
Meanwhile, the Gunners - who were crowned European champions in 2006/07 - came through a tough two-legged affair against Ajax, with Vivianne Miedema scoring the decisive second leg goal in Amsterdam that secured a 3-2 victory on aggregate on September 28.
The two London clubs are the only British sides remaining in the competition. Manchester City were knocked out in the first qualifying round after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, while Rangers exited after a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Portuguese champions Benfica in the second round.
Group A: CHELSEA, PSG, Real Madrid, Vllaznia
Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, Roma
Group C: Lyon, ARSENAL, Juventus, Zurich
Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica
Group stage
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final