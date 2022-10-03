Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face reigning champions Lyon in 2022/23 group stages

Arsenal will face eight-time champions Lyon in the group stages of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League.

Jonas Eidevall's side will also take on Juventus and Zurich in Group C as they look to build on last season's performance, when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were drawn against two-time runners-up PSG, Real Madrid and Albanian outfit Vllaznia, who have progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time in their 12-year history.

Image: Lyon beat Barcelona to win their eight title last season

The Blues - runners-up in 2020/21 - qualified automatically having won the Women's Super League last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners - who were crowned European champions in 2006/07 - came through a tough two-legged affair against Ajax, with Vivianne Miedema scoring the decisive second leg goal in Amsterdam that secured a 3-2 victory on aggregate on September 28.

Image: Vivianne Miedema scored the goal that secured Arsenal's place in the Champions League group stages

The two London clubs are the only British sides remaining in the competition. Manchester City were knocked out in the first qualifying round after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, while Rangers exited after a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Portuguese champions Benfica in the second round.

Women's Champions League 2022/23 Group stage draw in full

Group A: CHELSEA, PSG, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, Roma

Group C: Lyon, ARSENAL, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

Women's Champions League 2022/23 schedule

Group stage

Matchday 1: October 19/20

Matchday 2: October 26/27

Matchday 3: November 23/24

Matchday 4: December 7/8

Matchday 5: December 15/16

Matchday 6: December 21/22

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

January 20, 12pm UK time

Quarter-finals

First leg: March 21/22

Second leg: March 29/30

Semi-finals

First leg: April 22/23

Second leg: April 29/30

Final