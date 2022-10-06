Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22.

The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively.

Mead, who took home the Golden Boot as well as a winner's medal at Euro 2022, was also awarded European Player of the Tournament by UEFA, while her many exploits have also led to a Ballon d'Or Féminin nomination.

The 27-year-old is the only English player to win the Golden Boot and player of the tournament at a senior Euros. She also now holds the record for most goals scored for England in a single season (14), surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record (13).

Image: Beth Mead was Euro 2022's Golden Boot winner

The Lionesses face the USA at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on October 7, returning for the first time to the ground where they lifted the European trophy in late July.

More to follow...