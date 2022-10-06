Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year

Beth Mead has been voted the 2021/22 England Women’s Player of the Year; the Arsenal forward enjoyed a spectacular goalscoring year, finding the net 20 times in 19 matches; she also broke Jimmy Greaves’ longstanding record for the most goals in one season for England
Thursday 6 October 2022 10:02, UK
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22.
The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively.
Mead, who took home the Golden Boot as well as a winner's medal at Euro 2022, was also awarded European Player of the Tournament by UEFA, while her many exploits have also led to a Ballon d'Or Féminin nomination.
The 27-year-old is the only English player to win the Golden Boot and player of the tournament at a senior Euros. She also now holds the record for most goals scored for England in a single season (14), surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record (13).
The Lionesses face the USA at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on October 7, returning for the first time to the ground where they lifted the European trophy in late July.
More to follow...