Hull City: Pedro Martins expected to take over as Tigers manager after verbal agreement

Hull City have reached a verbal agreement with Pedro Martins to become their new manager.

The deal to bring the Portuguese to the MKM Stadium is expected to be finalised later on Thursday.

Martins - who had been linked with the vacant head coach role at Wolves earlier this week was in the stands to watch Hull's clash with Wigan last night.

Image: Pedro Martins (right) was in attendance at Hull's 2-1 win over Wigan on Wednesday night

He watched on as interim head coach Andy Dawson led the Tigers to their first win since August 27, thanks to goals from Dimitrios Pelkas and Championship top scorer Oscar Estupinan.

The 52-year-old left Olympiacos in August after four years in Greece. During his time in charge, he guided the club to three Greek Super League titles and two Greek Cups.

Chairman Acun Ilicali sacked former manager Shota Arveladze after eight months last Friday, just eight hours before a 2-0 defeat to Luton, with the club 20th in the table.

In a statement on the club's official website, he said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

"Shota and Peter [van der Veen] leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future. Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward."

'Arveladze's sacking did not initially help Hull'

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam:

"One of the first acts of Acun Ilicali following his takeover at Hull City in January was to sack Grant McCann and appoint Shota Arveladze as his new manager - despite the fact McCann had brought the club up from League One and was on his way to consolidating the club back in the Championship.

"Hull started this season well after a summer recruitment drive, winning three and drawing two of their first six games. But four defeats on the bounce, with just a single goal scored, brought Arveladze's time at the club to an end on September 30.

"He was, quite, bizarrely, sacked on the morning of a game last Friday. Although his departure did not help Hull, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Luton."