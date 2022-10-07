Becky Spencer exclusive: Tottenham Women goalkeeper on increasing diversity in WSL and the need for more representation to inspire black talent

Tottenham Women goalkeeper Becky Spencer says safer environments and more coaches from diverse backgrounds are needed to inspire young girls and increase diversity in the Women's Super League.

Spence also explains how her and other players from ethnic backgrounds plan to tackle discrimination in football during a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports.

Spencer believes creating safer environments to play in - and having more coaches who can inspire girls - is key to increasing participation.

Spencer exclusively told Sky Sports: "The visibility of the black community in football is so important. I think for black players we are role models and we need to start seeing ourselves as that even more so.

"There are not a lot of black players in our league so we need to look at how we can change the perception a little bit of how we are going to get black youngsters into the game because I think there is a massive gap."

Why does the gap in representation exist?

"I always think about this and look at ways at which things could be improved and I just remember as a kid, I used to play out with my friends quite a lot, so I think safer environments for kids to be able to go and play with their friends, it doesn't even have to be football but any sport, would be a massive thing.

"Having people there that can educate these youngsters to want to play football because there is a massive gap, and I am concerned it is not going in the right direction at the moment."

So do you feel that racism is still prominent in football?

"It is still around. We do have a WhatsApp group with black players, Asian players, African players so we are all together and we speak about issues that we have, and our experience in the game.

"For example, last season we did anti-doping and I remember being there and there was quite a few of us who had been called up for this and usually we would just go to the toilet or a simple urine sample but this time around they were taking a sample of our hair.

"For me, it was a real red flag, and I was like 'what do you mean?', and I was thinking my hair does not grow at the rate that maybe a white person's would grow.

"So, for me, someone is cutting it and you are hearing that snip and I am thinking this is not right.

"So, it is something that we did feed back into this group and we were able to discuss it and other people in that group also experienced it, so I don't know where that goes to next, but it is just feedback we have to give."

On the subject of identity, you're now a Jamaica international. How did that come about?

"Obviously being based in England, at a young age I got called up to England and I saw that as my only path.

"I didn't know that Jamaica even had that pathway and obviously it was a proud moment to be called up for England and it was a great experience that I wouldn't change and when I went into the senior side it was great to be called up and I felt I was a little bit underestimated and maybe I wasn't appreciated enough.

"But I remember, I think there was a Euros that was being selected and I hadn't really done anything wrong to not get selected and the manager at the time actually said to me 'what have you done in your career? you haven't done anything', and I was being made to feel like I hadn't done anything in my career.

"Maybe because I hadn't played as much as I'd like to but I am still one of the most decorated players in the league.

"I looked at it and I thought OK, this is where I know that the momentum has shifted, and I don't need to be doing this with England anymore."

Was that a hard decision to take?

"A little bit but after that conversation, no, it was made easier.

"England are a great team and I appreciate everything I went through with them but at that point I knew that was it for me."

But now, do you feel positive about your Jamaica senior career?

"I think it is the best decision that I have ever made in terms of my football career.

"That is one of the highlights for me and I am just proud of my Jamaican heritage, and I fit in into that team a lot better than I would have in the England team so it is where I belong 100 per cent.

"It is amazing, and we have got a World Cup to look forward to next summer so we are doing things and we are getting better."

