 Skip to content

Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA

Jack Leslie was called up for the England squad in 1925, but was denied an England appearance because of the colour of his skin; The Football Association has awarded him an honorary cap, 97 years after he was called up.

By Amar Mehta

Friday 7 October 2022 14:20, UK

PLEASE NOTE: PA Media has been unable to contact the copyright holder of this photograph. Subscribers are advised that they may be approached by the individual or organisation concerned for payment. Undated photo of footballer Jack Leslie who was chosen to play for England in 1925 but dropped when selectors discovered he was black. Now a fundraising campaign has been launched to erect a statue of the inside left who played 384 games for Plymouth Argyle.
Image: Jack Leslie made 400 appearances for Plymouth Aryle

Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association.

The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925.

However, he was denied an England appearance because of the colour of his skin after selectors learnt about his heritage.

Leslie died in 1988 and will be immortalised by a statue that was unveiled outside Home Park on Friday, while the FA chair Debbie Hewitt confirmed Leslie has been posthumously awarded an England cap 97 years after he was called up.

In a statement, Ms Hewitt described Leslie has a "true football legend", who "shaped attitudes and behaviours to identify and remove discrimination from football".

Trending

"The FA is awarding Jack a posthumous honorary cap, to recognise his unique contribution and set of circumstances - and to right the historical wrong," she said.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

"I had the privilege of meeting Lesley, Jack's granddaughter, at a recent international game at Wembley, where we had the opportunity to recognise the family's determination, courage and resilience to have Jack's story told and through the efforts of Lesley and her sisters Lyn and Gill, to change perceptions in football and more broadly in society.

"We have made progress in recent years to ensure that English football is more diverse and inclusive, and a game for all.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Jack and to his family for comprehensively and consistently driving positive change through football. We are pleased to support this campaign and to recognise Jack's career."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema