EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke.

The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United.

Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before half-time and Liam Delap scored his first goal for the club just before the final whistle to move Stoke into 15th.

Norwich missed the chance to go top of the table as Troy Parrott's winner made it back-to-back victories for Preston with a shock 3-2 victory.

Josh Sargent put the Canaries in front two minutes in but Preston, who had only scored four goals in their first 12 matches, equalised through Emil Riis and the forward fired the Lilywhites into the lead with his second of the game just after the break.

Norwich then levelled through Gabriel Sara, with his first goal for the club, but Parrott netted 10 minutes from time to move Preston up into eighth.

Nathan Tella's goal was enough for Burnley to move into fourth after beating Coventry 1-0, while Swansea continued their impressive form with a 2-1 win against Sunderland, who are now four games without a win.

They took the lead through Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling doubled the advantage just before the break.

Jack Clarke pulled one back for the Black Cats six minutes into the second-half, but the Swans were able to see the game out to secure four consecutive league wins.

A Ben Brereton Diaz double ensured Blackburn returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Rotherham.

The Chilean international scored a goal in each half, with Sammie Szmodics adding a third for Rovers who stay seventh.

Cardiff made it back-to-back wins after beating Wigan 3-1, with goals from Callum Robinson and Sheyi Ojo putting them in front.

Charlie Wyke pulled one back in the 83rd minute with a special goal - his first since suffering a cardiac arrest at the club's training ground last November.

A stoppage-time strike from Ryan Wintle squashed any chance of a late comeback for the Latics.

A brace from Zian Flemming helped Millwall move to 13th with a win against struggling Middlesbrough.

Auston Trusty's double and a goal from Dion Sanderson saw Birmingham put three past Bristol City to end their three-game winless run.

A late brace from Jerry Yates helped Blackpool earn three points against Watford, beating Slaven Bilic's side 3-1.

Gary Madine put the Tangerines in front before Imran Louza equalised with a curling free-kick but Yates secured the win with two quick goals in the final 10 minutes.

West Brom and Luton were forced to share the spoils with a goalless draw at the Hawthorns which keeps the pressure on Baggies boss Steve Bruce.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth preserved their place at the top of Sky Bet League One by picking up a fourth successive victory, beating Accrington 3-0 in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Niall Ennis put Argyle in front in the 24th minute, before Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley captain Seamus Conneely were both red-carded following a 50-50 late in the half.

Sam Cosgrove fired in a second for Plymouth in the 63rd minute, with Ryan Hardie coming off the bench to seal the victory in added time.

Ipswich came from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Kieran Phillips put the home side ahead, but second-half goals from George Edmundson and a soft Lee Evans penalty saw Ipswich take home all three points to stay second.

Chris Forino's first-half headed goal earned Wycombe a 1-0 win at Oxford in a game which was delayed by 45 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Oxford were left to rue a missed penalty by Cameron Brannagan early in the game when Forino met Alfie Mawson's cross to score the only goal on 33 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday reignited their push for promotion back to the Championship with a 3-0 win over Cheltenham.

Josh Windass scored in the third minute to give Wednesday the lead, but they had to wait until the 83rd for their second through Barry Bannan, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru adding a third two minutes later.

Port Vale came from behind to overcome 10-man Derby 2-1 at Pride Park.

James Collins put Derby ahead in the fifth minute but was later sent off after a clash with Nathan Smith.

Vale had already missed a penalty in the 15th minute when they were awarded another in the 55th, and Ellis Harrison made no mistake second time around.

Collins' red card came three minutes after the leveller, before James Wilson scored a 66th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Jay Stansfield scored twice as Exeter beat Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell.

Bristol Rovers beat Cambridge 2-1, with Shrewsbury also securing all three points with the same scoreline at home to 10-man MK Dons.

Forest Green beat Bolton 1-0, while Portsmouth and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw.

Peterborough were held 1-1 by Burton as Lincoln and Charlton also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

