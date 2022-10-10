England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman confirms contract talks: 'We have had good conversations'

England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she has not signed a new deal, but has had good conversations with the FA about her future.

Wiegman led England to Euros glory - having won the previous instalment in her last job in charge of the Netherlands - and reports had suggested there was already an agreement over new terms.

But she has sought to pour cold water on those claims while speaking positively about her relationship with the squad and the FA.

"I already have a contract until 2025 and we have had good conversations," said Wiegman ahead of Tuesday's friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton.

"I feel very valued, we are in a good place. But football can go very quickly, we have a couple more tournaments together until that time so it's very comfortable at the moment.

"We are all happy - I'm happy, team is happy, FA is happy - and I just hope we keep it that way."

Are England the best in the world?

Image: Georgia Stanway - who will not feature on Tuesday night put England back in front from the penalty spot against USA

England are currently ranked fourth in the world rankings, but have beaten the three teams ahead of them - USA (1), Germany (2) and Sweden (3) - since the start of the summer following Friday's 2-1 win over the Americans at Wembley.

Wiegman says England have more to prove before they can lay claim to being the best and pointed to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer as the litmus test of their quality.

"We have 10 months to go, we are in a good place I think we are improving and we have to do to that to do really good at the World Cup," said Wiegman.

"We are improving our game all the time, I think we built some confidence at the Euros too.

"It helps too when you beat the USA, we saw some good things but we also saw some things we have to improve, which is very exciting too."

Bronze: 100th cap is incredible achievement

Image: Lucy Bronze is to make her 100th cap against the Czech Republic

England's Lucy Bronze will earn her 100th cap against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night in Brighton, Wiegman has confirmed.

The Barcelona full-back, though, is taking it in her stride and said: "I guess I'm not that sentimental".

"It is obviously a huge achievement, but again I think it is like any achievement I've had in my career, and I'll look back on when I'm retired and think, 'Oh, that was amazing'," said the 30-year-old.

"Once I've got 100, I'll want 101, 102 and just keeping going. It'll be a nice occasion and a nice landmark to have hit, but it's not something that when I started playing for England I had that goal of 100 caps.

"To have made it is pretty incredible, I think I am the first and only one from my generation so that is pretty special for me."

She added: "My brother is coming to Brighton all the way from Sheffield with his family because before the Euros I was a bit ill and I missed the Switzerland game.

"My niece - his daughter - made me ill, so now he's like, 'We have to come all the way to Brighton to watch your 100th cap because it should've been at Wembley, because we got you ill before the Euros', so I was like 'OK'."