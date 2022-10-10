Planet League Cup: Represent your club in Britain's biggest climate action football campaign

Football fans can score goals for their club by completing green activities in the Planet League Cup, the unique sustainability tournament.

The campaign kicked off on October 10 and runs for five weeks in which fans can represent their team in ways such as having a meat-free meal, using the car less and filling up reusable bottles with tap water.

The Manchester United Foundation, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea Foundation, Liverpool Foundation and Newcastle United Foundation are competing alongside 71 other clubs for the coveted trophy, currently held by Cambridge United.

The 50 Planet League Cup activities include: LayerUp - Put on as many layers of clothing in 30 seconds

No Moura Landfill - Show off your football skills while recycling, backed by Lucas Moura

Leg power 5k - Go for a walk/cycle instead of using the car

Pumped up - Pump up your car tyres

Screens off - Try a screen-free evening

Over the line - Hanging out the washing instead of using the tumble drier

Smart move - Get a smart meter installed

Snap a bug - Get into nature and identify an insect

Meat-free meal - Eat a meat-free meal

Bug stadium - Build a football stadium for the bugs

Fergie time food - Grab some yellow ticket food from the supermarket

No moo milk - Try plant-based milk

Charity shop drop - Donate a bag of preloved clothes

Each week focuses on a particular theme, such as energy, food or travel, and the club whose fans take the most action will win the Planet League Cup. The fan who scores the most goals will win a holiday in the UK.

Thousands of grassroots football clubs are being encouraged to take part by 12 County FAs, while hundreds of schools have joined the campaign - with free classroom materials made available to primary and secondary teachers.

Football fans taking part in the Planet League Cup will have dozens of environmentally friendly actions to choose from to score goals. They include unplugging your appliances when they aren't in use, making the best of your food before it's too late with an 'eat-me-first' box, taking cooler and shorter showers and using public transport.

Fans who wish to take part in the Planet League Cup should head to planetleague.co.uk.

Football has faced many challenges over the past couple of years with clubs pushed to the brink and beyond following financial difficulties.

Stadiums fell silent as a result of a global pandemic, while the threat of the European Super League almost changed the sport as we know it.

But that episode demonstrated what can be achieved when the football community comes together, and now it faces an even bigger threat on the horizon. There can be no division when it comes to climate change.

