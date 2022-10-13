Dundee United and Hibs clear fan of racist abuse during Scottish Premiership match

Dundee United and Hibs have concluded the abuse was unlikely to be racial

Dundee United and Hibs have concluded a comment shouted during Tuesday night's game at Tannadice Park was "derogatory rather than racial".

Claims were made following a video clip shared on social media that Hibernian winger Jair Tavares had allegedly been subjected to racial abuse towards the end of the match, with both clubs and the SPFL launching investigations into the incident.

Now they have declared that it was likely to be derogatory rather than racist and most likely came from the away end of the stadium.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A statement from Hibs said: "The investigation, completed in conjunction with our counterparts at Dundee United and the host broadcasters alongside intensive discussions with other stakeholders, focused mainly on the context of the incident and utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

"Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

"While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial. In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip proved an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident. With the permission of the SPFL, both clubs are happy to share footage which gives better context to the situation.

"Hibernian FC will continue to investigate the matter with Dundee United, the host broadcaster, and other stakeholders, to ensure that the correct outcome is reached. If an individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the Club.

"As a club, Hibernian FC has a zero-tolerance position on all kinds discriminatory and derogatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game or in wider society.

"Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the county to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game.

"Everyone at Hibernian FC would also like to thank Dundee United, the SPFL, the host broadcaster, and other stakeholders, for acting so quickly on this matter and for the thorough investigation so far."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Dundee United also released a statement on Thursday: "The investigation, completed in conjunction with our counterparts at Hibs and the host broadcasters, included intensive discussions with other stakeholders, focused mainly on the context of the incident.

"During the course of the investigation, we utilised every available video angle and accompanying audio in an attempt to conclusively prove both where the shout emitted from, and also what phrase was shouted.

"Following feedback from the host broadcaster and analysis of the audio mics available, both clubs unequivocally accept that the shout came from the stand housing the away fans.

"While there is no conclusive proof to confirm the words used by the offender, all parties are in agreement, based on the evidence available, that the likelihood is the comment was derogatory rather than racial.

"In no way does this make the abuse acceptable, but it is clear that the initial media clip and reaction by parties after that offered an unreliable and skewed representation of the incident.

"As a club, we are pleased that the unfair representation of our supporters has been rectified. We hope that our calm and "concise investigation will end a disappointing experience for our supporters who should have been celebrating victory on the park.

"Dundee United FC offers our continued assistance to Hibernian FC should they wish to attempt to identify the individual responsible for the comment.

"Finally, and importantly, we would like to reiterate our policy as a club regarding racism amongst all forms of derogatory abuse - it is not welcome at Tannadice Park. We do not welcome racists to Tannadice Park."