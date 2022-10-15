Mason Greenwood to appear at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday; The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge the 21-year-old Manchester United striker

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Mason Greenwood will appear at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday

Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Manchester United striker will appear at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday after Greenwood's charges were authorised by The Crown Prosecution Service.

Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant.

"Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

"The defendant's first court appearance will take place on Monday, October 17 at Greater Manchester magistrates' court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman.

"Mason Greenwood will appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, October 17.

"He was arrested in the Trafford area earlier today (Saturday, October 15)."