Alexia Putellas: Barcelona star wins women's Ballon d'Or 2022 ahead of Beth Mead and Sam Kerr

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has won the women's Ballon d'Or for 2022.

Putellas has made history as the first women's player to become a back-to-back winner of the prize. England's Beth Mead was the runner-up for the award after guiding the Lionesses to the European Championships title, with Chelsea's Sam Kerr having to settle for third.

Spanish midfielder Putellas suffered a long-term injury earlier this year which ruled her out of the European Championship but still helped Barcelona to a historic Spanish league title, with the Catalan club winning all 30 matches.

During that campaign, Putellas scored 18 goals and registered 15 assists to help her team to glory.

