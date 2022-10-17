Benjamin Mendy accuser asked for Jack Grealish's number after alleged rape, court hears

A teenager who accused Benjamin Mendy of raping her asked for his Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish's phone number hours after she claims the assault took place, a court has heard.

The woman alleged that 28-year-old Mendy raped her twice then, later the same day, the Frenchman's friend and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, also raped her twice during a post-clubbing "after-party" attended by Grealish and others at Mendy's Cheshire mansion on 23 August last year.

Both defendants deny sexually assaulting the young woman.

The teenager said she asked Matturie for Mr Grealish's phone number because she wanted to contact a woman she had seen with Mr Grealish at the party, Chester Crown Court was told.

Messages the-then 17-year-old sent to friends after leaving the party after the alleged rapes were read to the jury, after the trial resumed following a three-week break.

Defending Matturie, Lisa Wilding KC, read one message from the teenager, which said: "Jack Grealish is so sexy in person, he had been winking at you all night and saying how beautiful you were, but you did not sleep with him because you are not easy but you were invited out with them all next week."

Ms Wilding went on: "These messages reveal how you really were that morning, happy, you had had a great night, that's the truth of it?"

"No, that's not true," the witness replied.

Ms Wilding said the young woman began to worry what her boyfriend would say if he found out she had had sex with two men that night, that she allegedly got "carried away" and claimed she had been raped.

Earlier, the trial heard the teenager and other young women went to Mendy's Cheshire home after a visit to China White nightclub in Manchester.

She claims Mendy raped her twice in the office and trophy room at the house, and alleges Matturie raped her in the cinema room and later at his apartment near Manchester city centre.

'Excitable' voicemail recordings

The jury has also heard about "excitable" voicemail recordings made by the teenager and sent to her friends in a Snapchat group the day after the party.

In them, the teenager told friends: "Honest to God. Peak of my life...The Dom has gone to my head. Don't you just love champagne when it's one thousand five hundred quid?"

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men say, if any sex did take place with women or girls, it was consensual.

The trial continues.